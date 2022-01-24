ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran regains UN voting rights

albuquerquenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea used Tehran's own frozen assets to pay off its debt to the global organization. Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, confirmed on Sunday that Iran has earned back its voting rights after its...

www.albuquerquenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
q957.com

UN urged to open query into Iran’s 1988 killings and Raisi role

GENEVA (Reuters) – Prominent former U.N. judges and investigators have called on U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet to investigate the 1988 “massacre” of political prisoners in Iran, including the alleged role of its current president, Ebrahim Raisi, at that time. The open letter released on Thursday,...
POLAND
The Independent

Three members of Biden’s negotiating team on Iran nuclear deal leave after urging tougher approach, reports say

A top aide to the US special representative to Iran departed the team conducting discussions with representatives of Iran’s government in Vienna, Austria in what is now the third such departure of those with hawkish views from the group.The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit of Richard Nephew, deputy special envoy and the second-highest-ranking official on the team, on Monday. Mr Nephew remains at the State Department, but is no longer directly involved in negotiations with Iran’s government.The development comes after the departure of two other members of the team, according to the Journal, in recent...
U.S. POLITICS
kion546.com

Seoul says it paid Iran’s delinquent UN dues to restore vote

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Using Iranian bank funds freed from American sanctions, South Korea has paid Iran’s $18 million in delinquent dues owed to the United Nations. The step was apparently approved by Washington to restore Tehran’s suspended voting rights at the world body. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Sunday Seoul had paid the sum using Iranian assets frozen in the country after consulting with the the United States Treasury — a potential signal of flexibility amid floundering nuclear negotiations. The funds had been impounded at a Korean bank under sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

S.Korea says Iran to regain UN vote after delinquent dues paid with frozen funds

SEOUL (Reuters) – Iran is expected to regain its vote in the U.N. General Assembly after South Korea paid Tehran’s delinquent dues to the world body with frozen Iranian funds in the country, South Korea said on Sunday. Iran had regained https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/iran-regains-un-vote-after-us-enables-un-payment-2021-06-11 its U.N. voting rights in June...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Seoul#Un#Iranian#South Korean#Afp
NPR

Filibuster and Voting Rights Showdown, Synagogue Hostages, Iran Nuclear Deal Redux?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer doesn't have the votes to change the filibuster or pass voting rights reforms. So why are Senate Democrats barreling ahead with a public showdown? And at what point did congregants of a Texas synagogue realize a visitor was actually an assailant? Plus, what will it take for the U.S. and Iran to revive the nuclear deal former President Trump abandoned?
TEXAS STATE
albuquerquenews.net

Afghanistan hanging by a thread; cannot abandon Afghan people, says UN Chief

New York [US], January 27 (ANI): With Afghanistan "hanging by a thread" six months after the Taliban takeover, the world cannot abandon the country now - for the sake of its people and overall global security, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday. "At this moment, we need the global...
WORLD
albuquerquenews.net

North Korea fires unidentified projectile to sea of Japan

Pyongyang [North Korea], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile to the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean military. This is the sixth missile test conducted by Pyongyang this year. China and Russia have put on hold a US...
WORLD
albuquerquenews.net

Taliban, Afghan Civil Society Leaders Meet in Norway

ISLAMABAD - Taliban delegates, led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Afghan civil society representatives held daylong discussions, focusing on the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, on Sunday in Oslo. The participants "listened patiently to each other's opinions" and exchanged views on the current situation in the country,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Middle East
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerquenews.net

Honduras Inaugurates Xiomara Castro, Its First Female President

WASHINGTON - Xiomara Castro was sworn in as the first female president in Honduras on Thursday, a ceremony witnessed by thousands of people amid a sea of waving flags in the national stadium in the capital of Tegucigalpa. Castro immediately faces multiple challenges: high unemployment, persistent violence, corruption and troubled...
POLITICS
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
albuquerquenews.net

China's declaration of itself as a developing country draws flak from across the world

Beijing [China], January 27 (ANI): China's declaration of itself as a developing country in the latest World Trade Organization's (WTO) trade policy review has drawn sharp criticism from across the world as it will enable China to get benefits from WTO, reported a Canada-based think-tank International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy