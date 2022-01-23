ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Panthers S Tre Boston painfully recalls Von Miller's strip-sack prowess

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ws9PV_0dtjfuyz00

Carolina Panthers fans might’ve experienced a bit of bad déjà vu last week courtesy of Odell Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams. But that was mere peanuts compared to what happened with them today.

Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC divisional-round clash between said Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Von Miller shot off the edge to force a strip-sack of quarterback Tom Brady. So, uh, does this look familiar to any of you . . . ?

No? How about now . . . ?

(Sorry.)

Well, Miller’s repeat heroics didn’t get past former Panthers safety Tre Boston—who had a front-row seat to the MVP performance back in Super Bowl 50.

Gee, thanks for reminding everyone, Tre.

Boston and the rest of the Panthers saw their magical 2015 campaign, one where they nearly ran the regular-season table at 15-1, squashed by Miller and his two forced fumbles of quarterback Cam Newton. Denver topped Carolina on that dreary night, 24-10, in what would have been the franchise’s first claim to the Lombardi Trophy.

But, if it’s any comfort to Panthers fans who are now feeling down, Miller also helped squash Brady and Tampa Bay’s chances at a repeat title as Los Angeles escaped Raymond James Stadium with a 30-27 win.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 most overhyped Carolina Panthers from the 2021 season

Which Carolina Panthers ended up being vastly overhyped following a disappointing 2021 season that saw little progress made?. The Carolina Panthers flattered to deceive during the 2021 season. All the big talk of postseason football and significant progression in Year 2 of Matt Rhule’s tenure folded like a cheap suit as the team ended up with five wins for a third-straight campaign and little in the way of genuine progress.
NFL
FanSided

4 pivotal traits the Carolina Panthers must adopt in 2022

What are some winning traits that the Carolina Panthers must implement into their team going into next season and beyond?. When watching this year’s postseason, one starts to notice how a lot of successful franchises carry the same traits. When any coach, player, or general manger is asked about what makes a team good or bad, they will always say it’s the culture. It is what is in grained in everyone’s heads and keeps the standards high.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Von Miller
Person
Cam Newton
NFL Analysis Network

Panthers Suggested As Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers

The Carolina Panthers started the 2021 season with a bang. They started the season off 3-0 and looked like they could be a surprise playoff team. Unfortunately for them, things began unraveling quickly after that. Carolina ended the season 5-12 as injuries derailed their hot start. They took a chance...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers promote key member of front office

If you’ve tuned in to any of Scott Fitterer’s press conferences, then you’ve probably heard the Carolina Panthers general manager mention the name “Samir” a time or two. And here’s why . . . On Wednesday, the organization officially announced the promotion of Samir...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers S Tre Boston#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nbc#Super Bowl Mvp#Camnewton#Goosebump Sports#Goosebumpsports#Trebos10
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission About Byron Leftwich

Of all the assistant coaches on Bruce Arians’ staff, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears the most likely to get a head coaching job in 2022. And Arians is preparing for that possibility. According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Arians addressed the possibility of Leftwich leaving this past...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Feels About His Retirement Rumors After Seeing Him ‘Get Hit’ on the Field

After Tampa Bay lost their bid for the Super Bowl, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a major decision to make as a family. The Buccaneers quarterback must decide if he’s returning next season—or if he’s officially retiring to spend more time with his wife and kids. And judging from a recent conversation, it sounds like Bündchen has a strong opinion on the matter. Brady, 44, revealed where his head is at as far as retirement goes on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!,” with co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on January 24, 2022. During the episode—which came...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Could The Broncos Trade For Both Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams?

The Green Bay Packers could look a lot different in 2022. There is a chance that their two biggest stars, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, both move on this offseason. Could they both end up with the Denver Broncos?. Green Bay is facing some salary cap issues...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy