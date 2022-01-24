ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers get great news on status of Trent Williams

By Cody Williams
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Trent Williams was hobbled after the 49ers' big Divisional Round win over the Packers but the San Francisco offensive tackle got good news on his injury. The edges of seats in San Francisco were worn out on Saturday night as fans watched a nail-biter between the 49ers and Packers at Lambeau...

