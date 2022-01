49ers get great news on status of Trent Williams

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per NBC Sports’s Matt Maiocco. It’s a second consecutive day of sitting out practice for Williams after spraining his right ankle in the third quarter of the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers last Saturday. Although the tackle was seen leaving the team’s locker room following the game on crutches, head coach Kyle Shanahan did tell reporters on Wednesday that “[Williams] believes he is playing and so do I.” The team and Williams may very well have made up their minds and are just resting the veteran so he can avoid further injury, but it’s still something to monitor heading into the weekend. Williams would be a catastrophic loss for the San Francisco offensive line as he has made nine straight Pro Bowls and notched his first career All-Pro selection this season.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO