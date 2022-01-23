ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson Allen receives a 1-game suspension for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso, who is out 6-8 weeks from the play during the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

By JULIA POE
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen received a one-game suspension from the NBA for the flagrant-2 foul that fractured Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso’s wrist during the third quarter Friday. The NBA announced the suspension Sunday and Allen will serve the suspension Wednesday. Flagrant-2 fouls are accompanied by fines...

