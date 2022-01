Director and producer of Final Fantasy XIV Naoki Yoshida announced that Final Fantasy XIV will go back on sale on January 25th, after the game was taken off the digital shelves in late 2021 due to server capacity issues. This means new players will once again be able to join the ever-increasingly popular MMORPG in the near future. The game will also be getting 20 new servers across various regions over the next 18 months, to help cut back on congestion and expand the possible player base.

