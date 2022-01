Chelsey, one of the waitresses at the Auction Barn Restaurant, has been in the final stages of pregnancy. I joked with her, asking about any signs of labor to make sure she did not start having it at the restaurant. I told her I had delivered far more than my quota of babies and had no desire to do it again. She found this quite amusing and made certain to assure me every time that all was well, at least for the next half-hour or so.

