Sunday snow minimal to start otherwise dry week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – By the time you are likely reading this the coldest temperatures this round have passed us by. Looking ahead you can expect to see steadily warming temperatures through the day today with highs near 30. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Skies this morning will be clear, with afternoon clouds around. Snow showers will arrive this evening around 8:00, with snow continuing through Friday. If you are in Pittsburgh, snow totals will be light, less than an inch. Totals could top an inch though for...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO