ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia's new AG removes 2 lawyers at public universities

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPcAR_0dtjevpV00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The office of Virginia’s new Republican attorney general says he's fired lawyers for two large public universities.

A spokeswoman for AG Jason Miyares told The Washington Post that the counsel for the University of Virginia and for George Mason University have been let go.

UVA counsel Tim Heaphy was on leave working as the top investigator for the U.S. House panel examining the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The AG's spokeswoman said Heaphy was fired because he was a “controversial” pick for the UVA post by Democratic predecessor Mark Herring.

The decisions mark more significant changes by Miyares, who was sworn in earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy