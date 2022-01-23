Twitter goes wild over Jayson Tatum's 50-piece in Washington
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum must have heard all of the chatters about his three-point struggles because he was simply on fire Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Tatum had 51 points, 10 rebounds, nine threes and seven assists in a dominant performance to lead the Celtics to victory. It was Tatum’s 5th career 50-point game, according to ESPN.
Tatum also had just one turnover and one foul all night. He finished plus-31 on the night, which wasn’t even the game-high despite the 51-points. That title belonged to guard Marcus Smart, who also had standout performance Sunday. Smart was a plus-36 with 11 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Twitter rightfully went off after checking the box score Sunday. Here are some of the best tweets of the night.
