Christine Baranski tells Stephen Colbert about love for Bills (video)

Actress Christine Baranski made it known how she feels about the Buffalo Bills. She loves them.

During an appearance on “The Late Show” with host Stephen Colbert, Baranski was discussing her western New York roots. The topic of football came up.

Baranski went on to explain that she’s a big-time member of Bills Mafia.

“These characters that I play, (fans) think that’s me. They should be in a room alone with me when I watch the Buffalo Bills,” she said.

We know where her rooting interests will be during Buffalo’s AFC divisional-round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the entire segment below: