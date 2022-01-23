ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Christine Baranski tells Stephen Colbert about love for Bills (video)

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbtQN_0dtje9zE00

Actress Christine Baranski made it known how she feels about the Buffalo Bills. She loves them.

During an appearance on “The Late Show” with host Stephen Colbert, Baranski was discussing her western New York roots. The topic of football came up.

Baranski went on to explain that she’s a big-time member of Bills Mafia.

“These characters that I play, (fans) think that’s me. They should be in a room alone with me when I watch the Buffalo Bills,” she said.

We know where her rooting interests will be during Buffalo’s AFC divisional-round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the entire segment below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Christine Baranski’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Girls Lily & Isabel

The Emmy-winning actress had two daughters, who are now adults, with her late husband Matthew Cowles. Find out more about both of them here!. Christine Baranski has had a long career both on-stage and on-screen. After making her Broadway debut in 1980, the 69-year-old actress has gone on to an accomplished career in entertainment. She won a Tony in 1984 for her performance in The Real Thing and another in 1989 for Rumours. She starred as Maryann Thorpe in the sitcom Cybill from 1995 to 1998 and won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Other than Cybill, she received a number of nominations for her many appearances on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory and in the drama The Good Wife. Christine has also starred in many film adaptations of musicals, with some notable performances being in Chicago and Mamma Mia! For much of her career, Christine was married to actor and writer Matthew Cowles from 1983 until his death in 2014. Together, the pair had two daughters. Find out more about both of her girls here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

‘The Gilded Age’ Review: Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski Add Pizzazz to HBO’s Blissful Period Drama

Since the beginning (also known as the late ’90s), HBO dramas have come with a certain expectation. Quality? Well, the odds are better here than elsewhere. Originality? Usually, yes, at least until the sequels and reboots start. But really, the one thing that has long tied together the awards magnet’s hourlong programs is, well, depravity. There’s a proclivity for violence, or coarse language, or sex and nudity — sometimes one of each, all of which are banned from broadcast. Give or take an idealist crowdpleaser here and an adventure series there, HBO dramas have always had a mature edge to...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Parade

Christine Baranski Shares the Acting Advice She Gave Her Daughter, Why She Loves The Gilded Age and More

The star of The Good Fight Christine Baranski, 69, segues from her role as modern liberal Diane Lockhart to very conservative Agnes van Rhijn in The Gilded Age (Jan. 24 on HBO and HBO Max). Set in the 1880s, The Gilded Age (created by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes) explores the socioeconomic differences of the era, with Agnes, as a wealthy widow in Manhattan, taking in her penniless niece following the death of her father, and becoming embroiled in a social war with her nouveau riche neighbors.
CELEBRITIES
thefashionistastories.com

Kristen Stewart in Chanel at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Yesterday(January 24th) in New York, Kristen Stewart was spotted arriving for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her film ''Spencer.''. She arrived in a masculine inspired look courtesy of CHANEL. Kristen and Chanel has always been a tough match but this is one of those classic, masculine inspired looks that works perfectly for her.
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Christine Baranski Considers a Third Mamma Mia! Movie

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Cher would be game for a third film installment of Mamma Mia! Two-time Tony winner and The Gilded Age star Christine Baranski, who played Tanya in both Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, told Entertainment Weekly she's in, too. "If we could go back and have the same amount of good fun and be on a Greek island together filming and dining together at night at some wonderful trattoria or taverna, I don't think anybody would give you an argument," she said. "I always think, 'Wouldn't it be fun just to get back together on that Greek island and maybe film all of us having dinner and telling the stories and singing all ABBA songs?'" she added. "Just have it filmed as a great night out."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Stephen Colbert
Vogue Magazine

Christine Baranski Has Entered Her Gilded Age

Christine Baranski doesn’t have to raise her voice to be intimidating: She doesn’t even have to speak. “Truly powerful people are usually the quiet ones who do nothing while everyone else runs around them,” the actress recently told Vogue. After 12 years portraying cutthroat lawyer Diane Lockhart across two hit series, The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Baranski knows a thing or two about projecting brute confidence.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Mamma Mia!’ Star Christine Baranski Is Definitely Up For A Threequel

You can dance, you can jive, but can you get a third “Mamma Mia!” movie? Well, according to franchise star Christine Baranski — maybe!. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress (currently starring on HBO’s “The Gilded Age”) noted that she and her movie musical castmates really were having the times of their lives on “Mamma Mia!” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” so it wouldn’t take much convincing to repeat the experience.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Afc#The Kansas City Chiefs#Colbertlateshow
Deadline

DGA Awards TV Noms: Five ‘Succession’ Episodes Vie For Dramatic Series; ‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Comedies

It’ll be a case of Succession-on-Succession violence at the 74th annual DGA Awards. The Directors Guild revealed its TV nominations Wednesday, and all five nominees for Dramatic Series are episodes of HBO’s juggernaut starring Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. On the Comedy Series side, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is a triple nominee alongside HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus. Today’s nominations for the DGA Awards, which will be handed out March 12, also cover documentaries and commercials. See the full list below. The guild’s film nominations will be revealed Thursday. The Movies for Television and Limited Series categories is chock-full of big names: Barry...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Jeanine Ann Roose Dies: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Actress Was 84

Jeanine Ann Roose, best known for playing Little Violet Bick in the holiday classic film It’s a Wonderful Life, died Friday night at her Los Angeles home after battling an infection, TMZ reports. She was 84. Roose worked as a child actor in the 1940s and ’50s. Her role as Little Violet in the 1946 Christmas classic was her sole film credit. You can see a clip of her in a scene from the film below. Roose landed her first acting job at the age of eight on The Jack Benny Program. She also appeared on The Fitch Bandwagon and The Phil...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

George Clooney Said He Was Responsible for the Failure of His Marriage to Talia Balsam

Who: Actress Talia Balsam, 62, and Oscar-winning actor, producer, writer, and director George Clooney, 60. How They Met: According to a 1996 Vanity Fair profile, Balsam and Clooney hit it off while co-starring in a "local play" in 1984. She broke up with him, they got back together, and he proposed, the relationship culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in December 1989.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘16 and Pregnant’ star Jordan Cashmyer dead at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on “16 and Pregnant,” has died. She was 26. Cashmyer’s stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, announced the news Sunday on Jordan’s father’s Facebook page alongside a black-and-white photo of the late reality star. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants....
HOMELESS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy