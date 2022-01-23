ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Josh Allen wants wins more than respect (video)

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen does not care all that much if you respect him or his teammates.

The only thing he’s concerned with right now is the win column.

The Bills (11-6) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) for Sunday’s AFC divisional-round matchup. Ahead of that, Allen appeared on The Pat McAfee show this past week.

There, Allen candidly explained exactly how he feels about respect he gets.

“I could give two s—- about that,” he said.

Check out part of that segment below:

On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers makes promise to Packers organization, teammates

Aaron Rodgers‘ season ended on Saturday in shocking fashion, as the Green Bay Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, sending Rodgers into an offseason full of mystery much earlier than expected. Now, as Rodgers could be on his way...
NFL
AllTitans

Jeff Fisher a Head Coach Again

Jeff Fisher finally has another chance to be an NFL head coach. One of the NFL’s all-time leaders in wins – and losses – will lead the Michigan Panthers in the first season of the new United States Football League, which will begin play this spring. Fisher...
NFL
