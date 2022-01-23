Bills' Josh Allen wants wins more than respect (video)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen does not care all that much if you respect him or his teammates.

The only thing he’s concerned with right now is the win column.

The Bills (11-6) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) for Sunday’s AFC divisional-round matchup. Ahead of that, Allen appeared on The Pat McAfee show this past week.

There, Allen candidly explained exactly how he feels about respect he gets.

“I could give two s—- about that,” he said.

Check out part of that segment below: