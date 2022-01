Such were my thoughts as I traversed the inviting front patio of Biggerstaff Brewing Co. Customers were optimizing the bright sunny hours of a cold weekend — peeling back layers, ordering pints, trying to scare up a little fun. I rushed by them in a mask, told the greeter I wanted to get some takeout, and was directed to the counter in back of this handsome, expansive craft brewery, restaurant and coffee bar.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO