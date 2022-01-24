ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech steamrolls Division II Clayton State

In a brief break from Atlantic Coast Conference action, Georgia Tech made light work of Clayton State with a 103-53 rout in Atlanta behind 20 points from Michael Devoe and 16 from Jordan Usher.

Georgia Tech (8-10) snapped a stretch of five losses in its last six games, and it did so with its best offensive game of the season. The Yellow Jackets shot 39 of 70 (55.7 percent) from the floor and made 15 of 24 3-pointers in the home rout. The offense recorded 22 assists and forced Clayton State into 16 turnovers in an all-around domination.

Jalen Shaw led Division II Clayton State (6-10) with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting. Xavier Womack added nine points for the Peach Belt Conference program.

Four Georgia Tech players ended up scoring in double figures. Along with Devoe and Usher, Jalon Moore scored 13 and Dallan Deebo Coleman added a dozen. Devoe led all players in the game with seven assists, followed by his teammate Kyle Sturdivant’s five.

The Yellow Jackets did get off to a little bit of a slow start against the Lakers, allowing the visiting Lakers to hang in the game for a few minutes. Midway through the first half the scoring margin was within six points, but Georgia Tech went on a run. The home team scored the next 11 points, extending the lead out to 17 points at 30-13.

It was a wire-to-wire domination, as Josh Pastner’s game finished the game with a flourish. Georgia Tech hit six of its final eight shots from the floor to take it over the century mark on the day, while Clayton State missed its last seven shots.

With the game getting out of hand in the second half, it allowed both teams to get some depth players involved. Georgia Tech played 13 different players in the game, and Clayton State checked 11 players into the contest.

Georgia Tech will be back in action at home against Florida State on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media

