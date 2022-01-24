French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who dressed Lada Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce, dies age 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who has dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce, has died at age 73.

His sudden and unexpected death was confirmed by his team.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” his team posted on Instagram, in French and English, with nothing but a black square as a photo. “May his soul Rest In Peace.”

He was dressing Lady Gaga as far back as 2011, when she took to the catwalk for his show during Paris Fashion Week and wore his designs to the Grammys.