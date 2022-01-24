ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who dressed Lada Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce, dies age 73

By Theresa Braine, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who has dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce, has died at age 73.

His sudden and unexpected death was confirmed by his team.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” his team posted on Instagram, in French and English, with nothing but a black square as a photo. “May his soul Rest In Peace.”

He was dressing Lady Gaga as far back as 2011, when she took to the catwalk for his show during Paris Fashion Week and wore his designs to the Grammys.

The Independent

Kanye West is Julia Fox’s favourite makeup artist

Kanye West: rapper, fashion designer, former presidential candidate, and now makeup artist.Julia Fox and the rap icon are the couple that just keeps on giving, especially when it comes to their latest looks at Paris Fashion Week. The two, now dubbed as “Juliye” by Fox, were spotted earlier this week at the Schiaparelli show wearing matching black leather outfits. Fox wore a patent mini dress from the designer, while West was dressed in a leather biker jacket, leather trousers, and a black mask covering his head. Perhaps Fox’s most dramatic accessory was her smokey eye makeup, which was done by...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night. For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings. To ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fashion#Paris Fashion Week#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Reality Tea

Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton Cooking Show After Just One Season

Paris Hilton’s cooking show just got cooked. According to People, Netflix has canceled Cooking With Paris after just one season. That’s not hot. Cooking With Paris was a playful take on the tried and true cooking show genre, and viewers followed Paris as she invited her rich and famous friends to help her tackle simple […] The post Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton Cooking Show After Just One Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Julia Fox gives relationship with Kanye West its own nickname

Days after making their romance red carpet official, Julia Fox and Kanye West have already come up with a new moniker for their relationship. The pair, who started dating at the beginning of this month after meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve, have been attending a string of shows together at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.On Monday 24 January, Fox and West were pictured arriving at the Schiaparelli show wearing matching black leather outfits.Fox donned a patent mini dress from the designer, featuring a corseted torso and gold zip detail, which she paired with thigh-high boots, a gold handbag, statement...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Kanye’s Paris Fashion Week mask violates France’s niqab ban. So where exactly is his fine?

From the much-anticipated Kenzo show to Schiaparelli’s glorious haute couture runway, Paris Fashion Week is Kanye West’s current sartorial stage. Headlines discussing his appearances over the past few days have largely focused on the woman accompanying him — his new girlfriend Julia Cox — and the cheesy, matching outfits they’ve been wearing. But forget the double-denim get-ups and all-black leathers — there’s something far more pressing to be said about his attire, especially when it comes to his current accessory of choice.To Schiaparelli’s couture presentation on Monday, Kanye wore a black mask that covered his entire face, save for two...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
