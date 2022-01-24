Bruce Arians Addresses Future With Buccaneers, Tom Brady‘s Status After Playoff Loss

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians confirmed Sunday he will be back with Tampa in 2022 despite the team‘s 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round.

Arians‘s team staged a massive comeback on Sunday afternoon, erasing a 27–3 deficit to tie the contest in the final minute. But with the game on the line, Tampa‘s defense couldn’t deliver. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass, setting the Rams up for the eventual game-winning field goal.

Arians was confident he’ll be back with Tampa in 2022, though he didn’t say the same for his quarterback. Arians deferred to Tom Brady when asked about the 44-year-old's future, noting “that's up to Tom.”

Arians, 69, is 80-48-1 across eight seasons as a head coach. He joined the Buccaneers in 2019, and he led Tampa to a win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

