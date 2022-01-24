ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Outcomes of CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T cell followed by haploidentical hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation in relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia with IKZF1 deletion

By Fang Ni
Nature.com
 4 days ago

www.nature.com

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Relapse of acute leukemia after a second allogeneic stem- cell transplantation; Is there any hope for cure?

Allogeneic stem-cell transplantation (SCT) is a curative therapeutic approach for acute leukemia. New treatment modalities led to marked reduction of non-relapse mortality after SCT in more recent years, however, recurrent diseases remains the major cause of treatment failure [1]. There is no standard of care for the treatment of relapse after SCT. Treatment goals and approaches vary from palliative care alone, to low-dose or intensive chemotherapy, targeted therapies (such as hypomethylating agents, tyrosine kinase inhibitors and various immunotherapies) and up to cellular therapies including donor lymphocyte infusions (DLI) or a second transplant, or any combinations [2]. Prior studies have shown that cellular therapy is required to achieve long-term remission or even possible cure [3]. A second transplant has an established role in this setting with about 20"“25% of recipients achieving long-term disease control [4,5,6]. Achieving a second remission prior to second transplant and a long prior remission (>6"“12 months) are considered the most significant factors predicting subsequent survival. However, there is no data to support a second transplant over DLI [7]. Relapse is the major obstacle after a second transplant occurring in more than 50% of recipients. There is much less data on treatment approaches in this setting and whether there is any hope for long- term survival or cure. In particular, the role of a third transplant has not been defined.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA for the detection of emerging treatment failure in relapsed/ refractory multiple myeloma

Interrogation of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) represents an emerging approach to non-invasively estimate disease burden in multiple myeloma (MM). Here, we examined low-pass whole genome sequencing (LPWGS) of cfDNA for its predictive value in relapsed/ refractory MM (RRMM). We observed that cfDNA positivity, defined as â‰¥10% tumor fraction by LPWGS, was associated with significantly shorter progression-free survival (PFS) in an exploratory test cohort of 16 patients who were actively treated on diverse regimens. We prospectively determined the predictive value of cfDNA in 86 samples from 45 RRMM patients treated with elotuzumab, pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone in a phase II clinical trial (NCT02718833). PFS in patients with tumor-positive and -negative cfDNA after two cycles of treatment was 1.6 and 17.6 months, respectively (HR 7.6, P"‰<"‰0.0001). Multivariate hazard modelling confirmed cfDNA as independent risk factor (HR 96.6, P"‰="‰6.92e-05). While correlating with serum-free light chains and bone marrow, cfDNA additionally discriminated patients with poor PFS among those with the same response by IMWG criteria. In summary, detectability of MM-derived cfDNA, as a measure of substantial tumor burden with therapy, independently predicts poor PFS and may provide refinement for standard-of-care response parameters to identify patients with poor response to treatment earlier than is currently feasible.
CANCER
Nature.com

CRISPR screening in human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells reveals an enrichment for tumor suppressor genes within chromosome 7 commonly deleted regions

SCIENCE
Nature.com

HLA-independent T cell receptors for targeting tumors with low antigen density

Chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) are receptors for antigen that direct potent immune responses. Tumor escape associated with low target antigen expression is emerging as one potential limitation of their efficacy. Here we edit the TRAC locus in human peripheral blood T cells to engage cell-surface targets through their T cell receptor"“CD3 complex reconfigured to utilize the same immunoglobulin heavy and light chains as a matched CAR. We demonstrate that these HLA-independent T cell receptors (HIT receptors) consistently afford high antigen sensitivity and mediate tumor recognition beyond what CD28-based CARs, the most sensitive design to date, can provide. We demonstrate that the functional persistence of HIT T cells can be augmented by constitutive coexpression of CD80 and 4-1BBL. Finally, we validate the increased antigen sensitivity afforded by HIT receptors in xenograft mouse models of B cell leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia, targeting CD19 and CD70, respectively. Overall, HIT receptors are well suited for targeting cell surface antigens of low abundance.
CANCER
Nature.com

'Save the day with a Stem Cell Rescue': Use of autologous hematopoietic stem cell boost for hematopoietic recovery after CAR T cell therapy

SCIENCE
Nature.com

CD19/BAFF-R dual-targeted CAR T cells for the treatment of mixed antigen-negative variants of acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells targeting CD19 mediate potent antitumor effects in B-cell malignancies including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but antigen loss remains the major cause of treatment failure. To mitigate antigen escape and potentially improve the durability of remission, we developed a dual-targeting approach using an optimized, bispecific CAR construct that targets both CD19 and BAFF-R. CD19/BAFF-R dual CAR T cells exhibited antigen-specific cytokine release, degranulation, and cytotoxicity against both CD19âˆ’/âˆ’ and BAFF-Râˆ’/âˆ’ variant human ALL cells in vitro. Immunodeficient mice engrafted with mixed CD19âˆ’/âˆ’ and BAFF-Râˆ’/âˆ’ variant ALL cells and treated with a single dose of CD19/BAFF-R dual CAR T cells experienced complete eradication of both CD19âˆ’/âˆ’ and BAFF-Râˆ’/âˆ’ ALL variants, whereas mice treated with monospecific CD19 or BAFF-R CAR T cells succumbed to outgrowths of CD19âˆ’/BAFF-R+ or CD19+/BAFF-Râˆ’ tumors, respectively. Further, CD19/BAFF-R dual CAR T cells showed prolonged in vivo persistence, raising the possibility that these cells may have the potential to promote durable remissions. Together, our data support clinical translation of BAFF-R/CD19 dual CAR T cells to treat ALL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Total body irradiation plus fludarabine versus thiotepa, busulfan plus fludarabine as a myeloablative conditioning for adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia treated with haploidentical hematopoietic cell transplantation. A study by the Acute Leukemia Working Party of the EBMT

Optimal conditioning for adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) treated with haploidentical hematopoietic cell transplantation (haplo-HCT) and post-transplant cyclophosphamide has not been established so far. We retrospectively compared outcomes for two myeloablative regimens: fludarabine"‰+"‰total body irradiation (Flu-TBI, n"‰="‰117) and thiotepa"‰+"‰iv. busulfan"‰+"‰fludarabine (TBF, n"‰="‰119). Patients transplanted either in complete remission (CR) or with active disease were included in the analysis. The characteristics of both groups were comparable except for patients treated with TBF were older. In univariate analysis the incidence of non-relapse mortality (NRM) at 2 years was increased for TBF compared to Flu-TBI (31% vs. 19.5%, p"‰="‰0.03). There was a tendency towards reduced incidence of relapse after TBF (p"‰="‰0.11). Results of multivariate analysis confirmed a reduced risk of NRM using Flu-TBI (HR"‰="‰0.49, p"‰="‰0.03). In the analysis restricted to patients treated in CR1 or CR2, the use of Flu-TBI was associated with a decreased risk of NRM (HR"‰="‰0.34, p"‰="‰0.009) but an increased risk of relapse (HR"‰="‰2.59, p"‰="‰0.01) without significant effect on survival and graft-versus-host disease. We conclude that for haplo-HCT recipients with ALL, Flu-TBI may be preferable for individuals at high risk of NRM while TBF should be considered in cases at high risk of relapse.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Fast Track Designations to Novel CAR T-Cell Therapy for Relapsed, Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

C-CAR039 showed positive efficacy and safety data in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Officials with the FDA have granted both Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation and Fast Track Designation to C-CAR039, a novel autologous bi-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Digital-droplet PCR assays for IDH, DNMT3A and driver mutations to monitor after allogeneic stem cell transplantation minimal residual disease of myelofibrosis

Primary myelofibrosis (PMF), post-essential thrombocytemia and post-polycytemia vera myelofibrosis (pET/pPV-MF) are potentially curable with allogeneic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT). Post-transplant relapse is still a major issue, occurring in a widely variable proportion of patients (22"“48%) [1, 2]. Although relapse is still unpredictable, relapse probability is influenced by the persistence of minimal residual disease (MRD) after allo-SCT [3]. In addition, timely detection of molecular relapse allows successful treatment with immunotherapeutic strategies [4]. PMF and pET/pPV-MF are characterized by driver mutations involving the genes JAK2, CALR, or MPL in about 90% of cases [5], and a variable number of non-driver mutations involving epigenetic regulators, histone modifiers, or splicing regulators [6]. The driver mutations are reliable markers of MRD in the allogeneic setting [7,8,9,10,11]. About 10% of all patients with MF (and a higher proportion of transplanted MF patients) [12] harbor none of the driver mutations (triple-negative PMF or pET-MF). Mutations in IDH genes occur in 4"“9% of MF patients [13,14,15], and mutations in DNMT3A have been found in 5"“10% of patients [16]. We aimed at evaluating the reliability of digital-droplet PCR (ddPCR) assays for quantification of IDH1, IDH2 and DNMT3A mutations as MRD marker for transplanted MF patients. We screened 162 MF patients who underwent allo-SCT between 2013 and 2018 at the Department of Stem Cell Transplantation of the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf. We performed next-generation sequencing analysis on peripheral blood sample with a customized panel consisting of the following genes: DNMT3A, IDH1, IDH2, RUNX1, N-RAS, K-RAS, MPL, ASXL1, EZH2, TET2, JAK2 (exons 12 and 14), CBL, SF3B1, SRSF2, CALR, using Personalized Genome Machine (PGMâ„¢; Ion Torrent "“ Life Technologies/Thermo Fisher). Changes in nucleic acid sequence were annotated using the IGV-Data bank as well as the Ion Reporter software (Life Technologies GmbH/Thermo Fisher). Genetic alterations known to be SNPs were excluded. Among the 162 screened patients, 13 harbor mutations on the IDH and DNMT3A genes: IDH1-R132C mutation was found in 4 (2.47%) patients, IDH2R140Q in 3 (1.85%), IDH1R132H in 2 (1.23%), DNMT3AR882H in 2 (1.23%), and each DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882P in one case (0.62%). All 13 patients (Fig.Â 1a) harbored a concomitant driver mutation: JAK2V617F, CALRL367fs*(type-1), or CALRK385fs* (type-2); one patient had a rare CALR-K360fs* mutation. We obtained from the selected patients 13 pre-transplant samples, 89 follow-up samples, 10 donor samples (donor sample was not available for 3 patients). The follow-up samples were collected at one early time point (within the first month after allo-SCT), one last-follow-up time point, and at least 3 (range 3"“17) intermediate time points during the follow-up. Allele burden quantification of the MRD molecular markers was performed with digital-droplet polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR). All samples analyzed with ddPCR had a standardized DNA concentration of 24"‰ng/Î¼L. The assays were carried out with QX100 Droplet Digital PCR System (Bio-Rad, Foster City, CA). DNA digestion with HaeIII restriction enzyme was performed for IDH1R132C, IDH1R132H, IDH2R140Q, JAK2 assays; with MseI restriction enzyme for DNMT3AR882H, DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882P assays; with EcoRI for CALR type-2 assay [8]. No DNA digestion was needed for CALR type-1 assay. Then, PCR mixes produced in accordance to the manufacturer protocol were transferred to the QX100 Droplet Generator (Bio-Rad), which generates approximately 20,000 droplets per well. The following protocol was used in a standard thermal cycler (Bio-Rad): denaturation (95"‰Â°C for 10"‰min), amplification cycles (denaturation: 94"‰Â°C for 30"‰s, annealing/elongation for 1"‰min; 40 times), a ramp rate of 1.5"‰Â°C/s, and a final 10-min inactivation step at 98"‰Â°C. We used the following annealing temperatures: 55Â° for IDH1, IDH2; DNMT3A and JAK2 assays, 60Â°for CALR type-1 and 63Â° for CALR type-2 assay [17]. Individual wells were analyzed simultaneously for FAM(6-carboxyfluorescein) and HeX (6-carboxy-2,4,4,5,7,7-Hexachlorofluorescein succinimidyl ester) using the QX100 droplet reader (Bio-Rad). All Probes had BHQ1 quencher at the 3"² end. In order to validate the ddPCR assays, we tested them on 46 PB samples from healthy subjects. Then, we prepared progressively diluted samples at known allele frequency (5%, 1%, 0.5%, 0.1%, 0.05%, 0.01%) for each investigated mutation. We performed ddPCR assays for IDH1R132C, IDH1R132H, IDH2R140Q, DNMT3AR882H, DNMT3AR882C or DNMT3AR882P comparing progressive dilutions of each mutation with a WT-only sample (pool of healthy subject DNA), in order to determine the limit of detection (LOD) of each assay. The measured LOD was 0.05 % for IDH1R132C, IDH2R140Q, DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882H mutations, 0.1% for the IDH1R132H and DNMT3AR882P mutations. Data from ddPCR assays were analyzed with QuantaSoft software (Bio-Rad). We also quantificated in the follow-up samples donor chimerism by real-time quantitative PCR using hydrolysis probes (TaqMan technology, Life Technologies, Carlsbad, CA), applying our own repertoire of qPCR assays based on a broad InDel-panel [18, 19]. The mean concentration of target sequences (copies/microliter) was calculated by the in-built Poisson algorithm. The median allele frequency of IDH1, IDH2, or DNMT3A at the basal time was significantly lower than the concomitant driver mutation allele frequency (median 29.80 vs 49.6%, respectively, t-Test p"‰="‰0.03). Allele frequency of IDH1/2/DNMT3A by NGS was similar to ddPCR quantification at the basal time, as shown in Fig.Â 1b. The results of IDH1/IDH2/DNTMT3A and JAK2/CALR concomitant quantification were concordant in 70/84 cases (83.33%). Six JAK2-positive and one CALR-positive samples were negative for IDH1, IDH2 or DNTMT3A. Five IDH1-positive and two IDH2-positive samples were negative for the concomitant driver mutation. IDH1/IDH2/DNTMT3A and JAK2/CALR allele frequencies covariates with a PearsonÂ´s Ï coefficient of the distribution is 0.944. In order to display the correlation between the two markers, eliminating the disturbing effect of different basal levels, the follow-up data for each marker were normalized according to the basal percentage of allele burden. (Fig.Â 1c). During the post-transplant follow-up (Fig.Â 1d"“f), 6 patients with IDH1 mutation and concomitant JAK2 mutations achieved early molecular remission after allo-SCT. We observed two molecular relapses (UPN#1, UPN#12) with simultaneous positivity of both MRD ddPCR assays (JAK2, IDH1). Patient UPN#12 was successfully treated with donor lymphocyte infusions (DLI), with a recovery of long-lasting molecular remission. Two IDH2-mutated patients (UPN#2, UPN#5) reached early molecular remission after allo-SCT. One patient (UPN#6) failed the first allo-SCT, with rapidly progressive loss of donor chimerism and increase of JAK2 allele frequency; this patient had at the basal time point before allo-SCT a low IDH2 allele frequency (2.19%), and the IDH2 mutation was not detectable despite the hematological persistence of the disease. The patient underwent a second allo-SCT resulting in complete molecular remission, but died after 62 days because of severe sepsis. Four DNMT3A-mutated patients achieved full donor chimerism in the early post allo-SCT phase: one of them (UPN#9) experienced a secondary decrease of donor chimerism (lowest 92.3% at day 91) with simultaneous increase in both CALR (2.02%) and DNMT3A (2.02%) allelic frequencies, that was resolved during the tapering of immunosuppression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Disease-specific impact of anti-thymocyte globulin in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation: a nationwide retrospective study on behalf of the JSTCT, transplant complications working group

The disease-specific impact of anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) has not been determined. We retrospectively assessed the impact of ATG in allo-HCT using nationwide registry data from the Japan Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy. We included patients who received their first allo-HCT between 2007 and 2018 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), or malignant lymphoma (ML). In total, 8747 patients were included: 7635 patients did not receive ATG and 1112 patients received ATG as GVHD prophylaxis. The median follow-up period of surviving patients was 1457 days. There was no significant impact of pretransplant ATG on the OS or NRM rates in patients with ALL, AML, or ML. In patients with MDS, the probability of 3-year OS was 53.3% in the non-ATG group and 64.2% in the ATG group (P"‰="‰0.001). The cumulative incidence rates of relapse and NRM at 3 years were 14.2% and 30.3% (95% CI 27.2"“33.3%), respectively, in the non-ATG group and 17.1% and 18.1% in the ATG group (P"‰="‰0.15 and P"‰<"‰0.001). The same finding was observed in a propensity-score matched cohort. Our study suggests that the clinical benefit of ATG could vary among hematological diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Understanding the hematopoietic factory during acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Initial presentation for children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is often accompanied by abnormalities in peripheral blood counts on routine evaluation of bloodwork. Anemia, thrombocytopenia, and leukopenia or neutropenia are common presenting signs. Indeed, a child who presents with low counts in two cell lines should garner suspicion for a diagnosis of acute leukemia and warrants evaluation by a specialist. These clinical abnormalities hint at a problem in hematopoietic cell function and production of mature blood cells across the three lineages (red cells, white cells, and platelets).
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes of individualized busulfan-dosing in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in Chinese children undergoing with therapeutic drug monitoring

To identify relationships between busulfan (Bu) exposure and outcomes of a cohort pediatric patients receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), along with a targeted busulfan-based conditioning regimen. We retrospectively evaluated targeted busulfan concentrations in 53 pediatric patients (age 0.4"“16 years) who received busulfan 4 times daily according to recommended weight-based doses in a single-center analysis between 2018 and 2020. In this trial, individual busulfan pharmacokinetics were performed following dose 5 of the conditioning regimen. Twenty four of 53 patients (45.3%) studies did not require dose adjustments. Equal number of patients (24/53) required one dose adjustments while two-dose adjustment applied for 5 of 53 (9.4%). Twenty-one percent of the patients exhibited ll-lV aGVHD. The incidence of veno-occlusive disease (VOD) was in 3.8% of the 53 patients, while incidence of hemorrhagic cystitis (II"“III) reached to 9.7%. Engraftment was successful in 98% of the 53 patients with relapse in 2% of cases. The probability of overall survival and disease-free survival at day 100 was 96% and 94%, respectively. In conclusion, therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) and individualization of Bu dosage are essential to improve the efficacy and safety of busulfan-based regimen in Chinese pediatric HSCT recipients.
HEALTH
onclive.com

CAR T-cell Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Bijal D. Shah, MD, MS: This is a perfect segue to CAR [chimeric antigen receptor] T-cell therapy. Caron, you were part of a real-world consortium data set looking at CAR T. Now, when CAR T was first studied on the ZUMA-2 clinical trial, it was for BTKi [Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor] intolerance or resistance. Where are we now?
HEALTH
Nature.com

HMCES safeguards genome integrity and long-term self-renewal of hematopoietic stem cells during stress responses

Hematopoietic stress drives quiescent hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to proliferate, generating reactive oxygen species (ROS) and oxidative DNA damage including abasic sites. Such a coupling between rapid DNA replication and a burst of abasic site formation during HSC stress responses, however, presents a challenge to accurately repair abasic sites located in replication-associated single-stranded DNA. Here we show that HMCES, a novel shield of abasic sites, plays pivotal roles in overcoming this challenge upon HSC activation. While HMCES was dispensable for steady-state hematopoiesis, Hmces-deficient HSCs exhibited compromised long-term self-renewal capacity in response to hematopoietic stress such as myeloablation and transplantation. Loss of HMCES resulted in accumulation of DNA lesions due to impaired resolution of abasic sites generated by activation-induced ROS in activated HSCs and broad downregulation of DNA damage response and repair pathways. Moreover, Hmces-deficient mice died from bone marrow failure after exposure to sublethal irradiation, which also produces ROS. Notably, dysregulation of HMCES occurs frequently in acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and is associated with poor clinical outcomes. Together, our findings not only highlighted HMCES as a novel genome protector in activated HSCs, but also position it as a potential selective target against ALL while sparing normal hematopoiesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mutated RAS-associating proteins and ERK activation in relapse/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma

Diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is successfully treated with combination immuno-chemotherapy, but relapse with resistant disease occurs in"‰~"‰40% of patients. However, little is known regarding relapsed/refractory DLBCL (rrDLBCL) genetics and alternative therapies. Based on findings from other tumors, we hypothesized that RAS-MEK-ERK signaling would be upregulated in resistant tumors, potentially correlating with mutations in RAS, RAF, or associated proteins. We analyzed mutations and phospho-ERK levels in tumor samples from rrDLBCL patients. Unlike other tumor types, rrDLBCL is not mutated in any Ras or Raf family members, despite having increased expression of p-ERK. In paired biopsies comparing diagnostic and relapsed specimens, 33% of tumors gained p-ERK expression, suggesting a role in promoting survival. We did find mutations in several Ras-associating proteins, including GEFs, GAPs, and downstream effectors that could account for increased ERK activation. We further investigated mutations in one such protein, RASGRP4. In silico modeling indicated an increased interaction between H-Ras and mutant RASGRP4. In cell lines, mutant RASGRP4 increased basal p-ERK expression and lead to a growth advantage in colony forming assays when challenged with doxorubicin. Relapsed/refractory DLBCL is often associated with increased survival signals downstream of ERK, potentially corresponding with mutations in protein controlling RAS/MEK/ERK signaling.
CANCER
Nature.com

New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Myeloid malignancies in cancer patients treated with poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors: a case series

CANCER
Nature.com

Post-transplant cyclophosphamide in one-antigen mismatched unrelated donor transplantation versus haploidentical transplantation in acute myeloid leukemia: a study from the Acute Leukemia Working Party of the EBMT

Whether to choose Haploidentical (Haplo) or one-antigen mismatched unrelated donor (1Ag-MMUD) hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) with post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) remains an unanswered question. We compared PTCy- Haplo-HCT to PTCy-1Ag-MMUD-HCT for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in complete remission (three groups: 1Ag-MMUD using peripheral blood (1Ag-MMUD-PB; n"‰="‰155); Haplo using bone marrow (Haplo-BM; n"‰="‰647) or peripheral blood (Haplo-PB; n"‰="‰949)). Haplo-BM and Haplo-PB had a higher non-relapse mortality (NRM) compared to 1Ag-MMUD-PB (HR 2.28, 95% CI 1.23"“4.24, p"‰<"‰0.01; HR 2.65, 95% CI 1.46"“4.81, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Haplo groups experienced a lower leukemia-free survival (LFS) compared to 1Ag-MMUD-PB (Haplo-BM: HR 1.51, 95% CI 1.06"“2.14, p"‰="‰0.02; Haplo-PB: 1.47, 95% CI 1.05"“2.05, p"‰="‰0.02); overall survival (OS) was also lower in Haplo-HCT (Haplo-BM: HR 1.50, 95% CI 1.02"“2.21, p"‰="‰0.04; Haplo-PB: HR 1.51, 95% CI 1.05"“2.19, p"‰="‰0.03). No differences were observed for graft-versus-host/relapse-free survival (GRFS) and relapse incidence (RI). Haplo-BM was associated with a lower risk of grade III-IV acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) (HR 0.44, 95% CI 0.24"“0.81; p"‰<"‰0.01), while no statistical differences were observed between groups for grade II-IV aGVHD and for cGVHD. Use of PTCy in 1Ag-MMUD-HCT is a valid alternative to consider when using alternative donors. Larger analysis of 1Ag-MMUD versus Haplo-HCT are warranted.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE

