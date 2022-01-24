Outcomes of CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T cell followed by haploidentical hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation in relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia with IKZF1 deletion

Primary myelofibrosis (PMF), post-essential thrombocytemia and post-polycytemia vera myelofibrosis (pET/pPV-MF) are potentially curable with allogeneic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT). Post-transplant relapse is still a major issue, occurring in a widely variable proportion of patients (22"“48%) [1, 2]. Although relapse is still unpredictable, relapse probability is influenced by the persistence of minimal residual disease (MRD) after allo-SCT [3]. In addition, timely detection of molecular relapse allows successful treatment with immunotherapeutic strategies [4]. PMF and pET/pPV-MF are characterized by driver mutations involving the genes JAK2, CALR, or MPL in about 90% of cases [5], and a variable number of non-driver mutations involving epigenetic regulators, histone modifiers, or splicing regulators [6]. The driver mutations are reliable markers of MRD in the allogeneic setting [7,8,9,10,11]. About 10% of all patients with MF (and a higher proportion of transplanted MF patients) [12] harbor none of the driver mutations (triple-negative PMF or pET-MF). Mutations in IDH genes occur in 4"“9% of MF patients [13,14,15], and mutations in DNMT3A have been found in 5"“10% of patients [16]. We aimed at evaluating the reliability of digital-droplet PCR (ddPCR) assays for quantification of IDH1, IDH2 and DNMT3A mutations as MRD marker for transplanted MF patients. We screened 162 MF patients who underwent allo-SCT between 2013 and 2018 at the Department of Stem Cell Transplantation of the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf. We performed next-generation sequencing analysis on peripheral blood sample with a customized panel consisting of the following genes: DNMT3A, IDH1, IDH2, RUNX1, N-RAS, K-RAS, MPL, ASXL1, EZH2, TET2, JAK2 (exons 12 and 14), CBL, SF3B1, SRSF2, CALR, using Personalized Genome Machine (PGMâ„¢; Ion Torrent "“ Life Technologies/Thermo Fisher). Changes in nucleic acid sequence were annotated using the IGV-Data bank as well as the Ion Reporter software (Life Technologies GmbH/Thermo Fisher). Genetic alterations known to be SNPs were excluded. Among the 162 screened patients, 13 harbor mutations on the IDH and DNMT3A genes: IDH1-R132C mutation was found in 4 (2.47%) patients, IDH2R140Q in 3 (1.85%), IDH1R132H in 2 (1.23%), DNMT3AR882H in 2 (1.23%), and each DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882P in one case (0.62%). All 13 patients (Fig.Â 1a) harbored a concomitant driver mutation: JAK2V617F, CALRL367fs*(type-1), or CALRK385fs* (type-2); one patient had a rare CALR-K360fs* mutation. We obtained from the selected patients 13 pre-transplant samples, 89 follow-up samples, 10 donor samples (donor sample was not available for 3 patients). The follow-up samples were collected at one early time point (within the first month after allo-SCT), one last-follow-up time point, and at least 3 (range 3"“17) intermediate time points during the follow-up. Allele burden quantification of the MRD molecular markers was performed with digital-droplet polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR). All samples analyzed with ddPCR had a standardized DNA concentration of 24"‰ng/Î¼L. The assays were carried out with QX100 Droplet Digital PCR System (Bio-Rad, Foster City, CA). DNA digestion with HaeIII restriction enzyme was performed for IDH1R132C, IDH1R132H, IDH2R140Q, JAK2 assays; with MseI restriction enzyme for DNMT3AR882H, DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882P assays; with EcoRI for CALR type-2 assay [8]. No DNA digestion was needed for CALR type-1 assay. Then, PCR mixes produced in accordance to the manufacturer protocol were transferred to the QX100 Droplet Generator (Bio-Rad), which generates approximately 20,000 droplets per well. The following protocol was used in a standard thermal cycler (Bio-Rad): denaturation (95"‰Â°C for 10"‰min), amplification cycles (denaturation: 94"‰Â°C for 30"‰s, annealing/elongation for 1"‰min; 40 times), a ramp rate of 1.5"‰Â°C/s, and a final 10-min inactivation step at 98"‰Â°C. We used the following annealing temperatures: 55Â° for IDH1, IDH2; DNMT3A and JAK2 assays, 60Â°for CALR type-1 and 63Â° for CALR type-2 assay [17]. Individual wells were analyzed simultaneously for FAM(6-carboxyfluorescein) and HeX (6-carboxy-2,4,4,5,7,7-Hexachlorofluorescein succinimidyl ester) using the QX100 droplet reader (Bio-Rad). All Probes had BHQ1 quencher at the 3"² end. In order to validate the ddPCR assays, we tested them on 46 PB samples from healthy subjects. Then, we prepared progressively diluted samples at known allele frequency (5%, 1%, 0.5%, 0.1%, 0.05%, 0.01%) for each investigated mutation. We performed ddPCR assays for IDH1R132C, IDH1R132H, IDH2R140Q, DNMT3AR882H, DNMT3AR882C or DNMT3AR882P comparing progressive dilutions of each mutation with a WT-only sample (pool of healthy subject DNA), in order to determine the limit of detection (LOD) of each assay. The measured LOD was 0.05 % for IDH1R132C, IDH2R140Q, DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882H mutations, 0.1% for the IDH1R132H and DNMT3AR882P mutations. Data from ddPCR assays were analyzed with QuantaSoft software (Bio-Rad). We also quantificated in the follow-up samples donor chimerism by real-time quantitative PCR using hydrolysis probes (TaqMan technology, Life Technologies, Carlsbad, CA), applying our own repertoire of qPCR assays based on a broad InDel-panel [18, 19]. The mean concentration of target sequences (copies/microliter) was calculated by the in-built Poisson algorithm. The median allele frequency of IDH1, IDH2, or DNMT3A at the basal time was significantly lower than the concomitant driver mutation allele frequency (median 29.80 vs 49.6%, respectively, t-Test p"‰="‰0.03). Allele frequency of IDH1/2/DNMT3A by NGS was similar to ddPCR quantification at the basal time, as shown in Fig.Â 1b. The results of IDH1/IDH2/DNTMT3A and JAK2/CALR concomitant quantification were concordant in 70/84 cases (83.33%). Six JAK2-positive and one CALR-positive samples were negative for IDH1, IDH2 or DNTMT3A. Five IDH1-positive and two IDH2-positive samples were negative for the concomitant driver mutation. IDH1/IDH2/DNTMT3A and JAK2/CALR allele frequencies covariates with a PearsonÂ´s Ï coefficient of the distribution is 0.944. In order to display the correlation between the two markers, eliminating the disturbing effect of different basal levels, the follow-up data for each marker were normalized according to the basal percentage of allele burden. (Fig.Â 1c). During the post-transplant follow-up (Fig.Â 1d"“f), 6 patients with IDH1 mutation and concomitant JAK2 mutations achieved early molecular remission after allo-SCT. We observed two molecular relapses (UPN#1, UPN#12) with simultaneous positivity of both MRD ddPCR assays (JAK2, IDH1). Patient UPN#12 was successfully treated with donor lymphocyte infusions (DLI), with a recovery of long-lasting molecular remission. Two IDH2-mutated patients (UPN#2, UPN#5) reached early molecular remission after allo-SCT. One patient (UPN#6) failed the first allo-SCT, with rapidly progressive loss of donor chimerism and increase of JAK2 allele frequency; this patient had at the basal time point before allo-SCT a low IDH2 allele frequency (2.19%), and the IDH2 mutation was not detectable despite the hematological persistence of the disease. The patient underwent a second allo-SCT resulting in complete molecular remission, but died after 62 days because of severe sepsis. Four DNMT3A-mutated patients achieved full donor chimerism in the early post allo-SCT phase: one of them (UPN#9) experienced a secondary decrease of donor chimerism (lowest 92.3% at day 91) with simultaneous increase in both CALR (2.02%) and DNMT3A (2.02%) allelic frequencies, that was resolved during the tapering of immunosuppression.

