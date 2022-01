If there’s any evidence that goaltending is an absolute chaos gremlin in the sport of hockey, it might be the 2021-22 San Jose Sharks. By all means, every flaw in their game that has been present for the last few months — a young roster prone to mistakes, paired with a mismatched and declining defensive corps — was on display tonight against the Washington Capitals, but James Reimer’s near-perfect game kept the team from facing the consequences of their own actions.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO