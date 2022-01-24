Mathews boys eyeing trip back to district final

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — For the last decade, the Bristol boys basketball team has dominated the Northeast Athletic Conference, winning ten straight conference titles.

“They’re a powerhouse,” Mathews senior Tyler Hopkinson said. “It’s insane. When you think of Northeast Ohio basketball, you think of Bristol.”

“We’ve been chasing them,” Mathews head coach Mike Weymer added. “Every year for the last five years, that’s been our goal. We want to close that gap.”

Last year, Mathews made it to the district championship game for the second time in program history, ultimately falling to Bristol.

“That left a sour taste in our mouths,” Hopkinson said. “So, when we were doing those workouts and stuff in the summer, we went a little harder.”

“Last year’s experience I really think galvanized this group,” Weymer said. “Once we kind of got it in, you’re just not going to go and dominate somebody from tip to buzzer and it’s going to be highs and lows and you have to overcome those highs and lows. That’s really what changed the mindset for this group.”

Back in December, the Mustangs avenged that loss, downing Bristol 63-57 to mark their first win over the Panthers since 2014.

“It was the biggest game of our lives, because we’ve always wanted to beat Bristol,” Mathews senior Vinny Sharp added. “That’s always what we work, so it felt really good to beat them.”

At 14-1, Mathews is currently sitting atop the conference.

“We’re tough to guard,” Weymer said. “We have consistently seven or eight kids that can score the basketball. When were at our best, we’re putting four or five kids in double figures.”

With a stacked roster, the Mustangs are aiming to take home the district crown.

“Every time we came in the weight room, anything, that was number one in our heads was getting there: getting to the district championship,” Hopkinson said. “We never felt that before, never had that feeling. But, now that we know, it would be awesome to get back there and win it.”

