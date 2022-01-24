Dayton WWII veteran turns 102

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A World War II veteran at the Dayton VA turned 102 years old Sunday.

Jack Farris served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Southeast Asia. His family and friends threw him a surprise party to celebrate the milestone. Farris attributes his long life to having a good family and god friends.

Farris has been receiving healthcare at the Dayton VA for five years.

Video courtesy of Dayton VA

