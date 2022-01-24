ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail fare increases have far outstripped petrol pump rises, says union

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3ux8_0dtjb3rv00

Commuters have seen rail ticket costs shoot up by more than a third in the past decade, new analysis shows, far outstripping the price of filling up a car.

On Monday, Scottish peak and off-peak regulated fares are to go up by another 3.8%, with peak prices rocketing by 38% since the start of 2012.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol has gone up by only 8.6% during the same period, the RMT said.

Mike Lynch, the union’s general secretary, said: “We already have a cost-of-living crisis and now there is a climate cost to latest Scottish rail fare hikes which will deter people from using rail, especially when we know the price of using rail has risen four times more quickly than the cost of petrol in the last decade.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f85HY_0dtjb3rv00

The latest rise comes ahead of ScotRail’s proposed closures of three ticket offices: Cartsdyke, Clydebank and Woodhall, and the reduction in opening hours of more than 100 others across the network.

“Rising fares, fewer services and cuts to ticket offices and safety critical rail infrastructure means ScotRail passengers will be paying more for less,” Mr Lynch said.

“On the one hand, the Scottish Government has said it wants to reduce the distances travelled by car for a healthier, fairer and greener Scotland yet, at the same time, it is increasing rail fares during a cost-of-living crisis and presiding over proposals to reduce ticket office hours by a third, slash services by more than 10% and significantly cut funding for rail infrastructure.

“If the Scottish Government is serious about fighting climate change then it needs to scrap these cuts and instead invest in creating an affordable, accessible and properly staffed rail network that enables people to ditch the car in favour of the low carbon railway.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said they “know that any increase in fares is unwelcome for passengers, however, the changes we are implementing this year are essential to our wider recovery plans”.

“We know that there is much work to be done in encouraging people back to rail if we are to achieve our net zero targets.

“That is why we have instructed ScotRail to identify ways to encourage increased demand at the right time, in the right place, as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

“Work also continues on our Fair Fares review, looking at the range of discounts and concessionary schemes that are available on all modes including rail, bus and ferry and informing the development of a sustainable and integrated approach to future public transport fares.”

The latest rise is the second steepest since 2012, when fares were put up by 6%.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Harrogate drivers' plea to increase taxi fares by 5% gets backing

Taxi fares could rise in Harrogate after councillors backed drivers' calls for an increase to help cover fuel costs and a drop in earnings. The 5% rise proposal comes after some drivers said they'd been badly hit by increasing costs. If approved, Harrogate would become the 14th most expensive council...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Government pledges £60m to double number of charging points for electric cars

The Scottish Government hopes to double the number of public electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the next few years with a new £60 million fund.However, opposition MSPs say it will fall short of delivering the 4,000 new charging points needed annually in order to meet growing demand for EVs.Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said half of the money would come from the private sector.He said the ChargePlace Scotland network currently provided 2,100 public charging points around Scotland, the largest such network in the UK outside of London.In addition, he said the Government had...
POLITICS
The Independent

Another round of CO2 shortages possible, food and drink industry warns

Britain could face another round of CO2 shortages unless a new deal is struck to secure 60% of the UK’s supply, the food and drink industry has warned.A shortage developed in September after production was paused at two fertiliser factories in northern England which supply 60% of Britain’s CO2.US firm CF Industries, which owns the factories, blamed rising gas prices for making its operations unviable.However, a three-month deal struck by the Government and CF Fertilisers, part of CF Industries, saw the factories reopen and supplies return to normal days later. The Government provided financial support to cover operating costs...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Concerns raised about decision to delay deposit return scheme

The private firm involved in the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) was arranging contracts with a delayed start date before Scottish Government ministers had agreed to postpone it, a Holyrood Committee has heard.The Scottish Green government minister Lorna Slater announced in December last year that a deposit scheme for single-use bottles and cans was being delayed again, and the anticipated start date was pushed back to August 2023.Giving evidence to Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee, Ms Slater insisted that the decision to further delay the recycling policy was still “very much under full assessment” in November.But it has been claimed that the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
The Independent

Hydrogen blend could see energy bills surge 16%, report warns

Household energy bills could rise considerably if the Government and industry pushes ahead to replace some of the UK’s gas supply with hydrogen, a new report has claimed.The Government is considering plans that would blend 20% hydrogen into the gas grid, which is possible without major changes to boilers and other infrastructure.But analysis from research outfit Fraunhofer IEE found if these plans go ahead it could push up energy bills by 16% for homes, and even more in factories.The final decision on whether to blend more hydrogen into the network will be taken next year, but the energy networks themselves...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK could grow 40% of its fruit and veg in towns and cities, cutting dependence on imports, study says

There is “huge untapped capacity” for Britain to grow far more of its own fruit and vegetables in underutilised urban areas, without turning more of the countryside into agricultural land, a new study suggests.Using green urban space in towns and cities, people in the UK could grow almost 40 per cent of the fruit and vegetables we consume, the study said.Increasing the amount of home-grown food could help reduce the UK’s dependence on imports, which have been hit hard following the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving supermarkets with empty shelves.The worsening climate crisis is also an increasing...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Focus on deploying heat pumps not hydrogen for homes this decade, report says

Deploying heat pumps and boosting energy efficiency should be the priority for home heating in the next decade, rather than hydrogen, a report has suggested.Ministers have set out plans to roll out 600,000 heat pumps, a low carbon alternative to gas boilers, per year by 2028, and develop hydrogen supplies, which are also being touted as an option for cutting climate emissions from home heating systems currently run on natural gas.But a report from Imperial College London’s Energy Futures Lab said it was likely that using hydrogen as an energy source in the gas grid would only be feasible from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

High energy bills blamed on company profits, Russia and growing global demand

People are blaming high energy bills on energy company profiteering, the Russian government cutting supplies, and a growing demand for gas globally, a survey suggested.Just 13% of those quizzed thought green levies and taxes were among the factors most to blame for high energy bills, polling for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) revealed.That compares with more than a third (34%) who pointed the finger at profiteering by energy companies as one of the main factors behind rising bills, the survey of more than 2,000 people by Opinium Research found.The public’s finger is clearly on the pulse, correctly identifying...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fares#Gasoline#Infrastructure#Scottish#Rmt#Scotrail#Cartsdyke Clydebank#The Scottish Government
The Independent

Holidaymakers rush to book trips as testing scrapped

Holiday firms are reporting a surge in bookings for foreign travel following the decision to drop testing and self-isolation requirements for people arriving in England.From February 11, fully vaccinated arrivals will no longer need to take a coronavirus test, and the requirement for those not in that category to self-isolate will be dropped.Airline Jet2.com and tour operator Jet2holidays reported a “notable increase in demand for holidays and flights” after the new policy was revealed on Monday afternoon, according to chief executive Steve Heapy.Customers are jumping at the chance to book their flights and holidaysSteve Heapy, Jet2Traditional hotspots such as Spanish...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Covid-19 infection levels fall in much of UK but remain high

Covid-19 infections have continued to fall in most parts of the UK, though levels are still higher than before Christmas, new figures suggest.England Scotland and Wales all saw a drop last week in the number of people in private households estimated to have Covid-19, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).Northern Ireland is estimated to have seen a small decrease in infections, though the ONS described the trend here as “uncertain”.The latest figures suggest the virus is no longer as prevalent as at the start of the year, when all four nations saw a record level of infections.Today’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Interest on government borrowing jumps to December record amid soaring inflation

Interest on government borrowing surged to a December record last month due to rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said interest payments on government debt trebled to a higher-than-expected £8.1 billion last month, up from £2.7 billion in December 2020 and the highest for any December on record.It came as UK inflation has raced to levels not seen for three decades due to soaring energy and fuel prices and as a result of supply chain problems.Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £16.8 billion in December 2021.This was the fourth-highest December borrowing since...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Grant Shapps: We’re bringing travel ‘back to the good old days’

Reduced testing and self-isolation requirements for people arriving in the UK will bring international travel “back to the good old days”, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps The Cabinet minister announced on Monday that the requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals to take a coronavirus test will be dropped from February 11.Mr Shapps told LBC: “You will be able to come to this country, and if you’ve been fully vaccinated, in other words two vaccinations, you will not need to take any tests at all, either before you leave to come here or when you get back here.“Of course, no quarantine.“In...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Government announces £100 million towards new nuclear power plant

Plans to build a new nuclear power station have received a boost after the Government announced £100 million of funding to support its continued development.Ministers said the move aimed to attract further financing from private investors for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk Unions welcomed the development as a step forward, but Unite urged the Government to “take the handbrake off” and speed up the process.Greenpeace said spending taxpayers’ money was an admission that nuclear was not commercially viable.Sizewell C will benefit from being a near replica of Hinkley Point C in Somerset, which is more than five years into...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Also-ran: a dismal year for the UK’s leading airport

Boris Johnson may look short of friends – but the beleaguered prime minister can count on the support of the transport secretary.Grant Shapps did the Tuesday media round (if you’ve lost your place in Partygate, his brief was to defend the PM’s birthday celebration in the cabinet room and field questions about Mr Johnson’s “wallpaper consultant”, Lulu Lytle).But the transport secretary also found time to announce in a government press release: “We made the right calls at the right time and thanks to our vaccine and booster rollout it’s paying off – allowing us to safely remove nearly all Covid-19...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Car production slumps to lowest since 1956, figures show

The number of cars built in the UK last year fell to the lowest total since 1956 as the industry suffered a “dismal” 12 months, new figures have revealed.Production was down by 6.7% over the year to 859,575, and down by a third compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 figure.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said issues such as the shortage of semi conductors, the closure of Honda’s Swindon factory, Covid-related issues like staff shortages and border controls following Brexit had all affected carmakers.Factories had to reduce or pause production as they waited for parts hit by the global...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Swan rescued from tracks after blocking trains

An injured swan had to be rescued after it made its way on to the tracks at a station in west London causing hours of delays.Rush-hour commuters had their journeys disrupted on Monday after the swan blocked two trains on the tracks at South Acton station.Nicola Cilliers, 43, and her partner Steve Fraser called the RSPCA after they spotted the bird at around 5.30pm from the window of her flat overlooking the station.She told the PA news agency: “At first, we thought it was rather funny seeing a swan on the tracks holding up a train and then two...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Bentley to make first pure electric car in Crewe

Luxury carmaker Bentley has announced its first pure electric vehicle will be built at its Crewe factory.The battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV) is scheduled to roll off the production line in three years.The Volkswagen-owned company said it is investing £2.5 billion in “sustainability” over the next 10 years.This will involve the “complete transformation” of its Crewe plant to build electric cars.The firm’s Beyond100 strategy to make exclusively electric vehicles and become carbon neutral by 2030 was unveiled in 2020.The company, which dates back to 1919, has not revealed any details over its first BEV model.The boldest plan in Bentley’s illustrious historyAdrian...
BUSINESS
The Independent

How to solve the energy crisis – and what to do if you can’t pay your bill

The energy crisis is in full swing, with more rises on the way, but how did it come to this and what can you do if you can’t pay your next bill?I’ve been writing about energy prices for 10 years and I used to regularly talk about the benefits of switching suppliers, which at the time would save those who hadn’t moved providers in a while between £200 and £300 a year.This was when small providers were appearing on an almost weekly basis offering cheaper and cheaper deals, usually fixed for a year before customers were encouraged to switch again...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Competition watchdog intervenes in National Express and Stagecoach tie-up

The £1.9 billion merger between National Express and Stagecoach is being investigated by the UK’s competition watchdog in a move that stops the firms from selling off any UK assets.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has served a so-called initial enforcement order, which prevents the transport firms from fully combining or offloading businesses while it probes the deal.Stagecoach said the move will delay the planned sale of the marketing, retail and customer service operations of its inter-city coach businesses to ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited.We’ve issued an Initial Enforcement Order for the anticipated merger between National Express and Stagecoach.Among other...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy