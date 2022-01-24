ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank did not raise interest rates soon enough, says former deputy governor

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntMkf_0dtjb16T00

The Bank of England failed to act quickly enough to hike interest rates as rampant inflation took hold and will now have to “move faster” with further rises, the Bank’s former deputy governor has warned.

Sir Charlie Bean, who was deputy governor for monetary policy throughout the financial crisis and a recently-retired member of the UK’s fiscal watchdog, criticised the Bank’s decision to hold off from raising rates until December.

He told the PA news agency that policymakers should have acted in November, or earlier, as the economy showed signs of overheating.

If I was on the MPC, I would have been in favour of moving a little bit earlier than they have done

Sir Charlie Bean, former Bank deputy governor

But Sir Charlie, who retired from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) at the end of last year, said the Bank was powerless to influence energy prices and that the Government needs to step in and help ease the cost of living squeeze.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the cost of borrowing from 0.1% to 0.25% last month, the first hike for more than three years, as it warned that inflation was set to reach 6% in the spring.

It came after the Bank caught financial markets off guard when it kept rates unchanged in November, despite having laid the foundation for a rise.

Sir Charlie said the Bank’s rates stance “has erred too much towards looseness through the course of the past few months”, adding that he was “surprised” by the decision to hold off in November.

“If I was on the MPC I would have been in favour of moving a little bit earlier than they have done,” he said.

He said a strong economic bounce-back and resilient jobs market despite the end of the furlough scheme would have supported a rate rise before December, potentially even months earlier.

While he said it was not a “significant policy error” made by the Bank, it would likely mean rate-setters have to “move faster” with further increases as inflation has already soared to its highest level for nearly 30 years.

Official figures earlier this week showed inflation jumped to 5.4% in December, far higher than the Bank expected.

Experts now predict another rate hike to 0.5% at the Bank’s next meeting in early February, which would mark first time the MPC has made back-to-back increases since June 2004.

At least another rise is also expected by the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wovv6_0dtjb16T00

Sir Charlie, also a professor at the London School of Economics, warned the Bank’s action would not be able to prevent an inevitable hit to household finances from rising inflation and the upcoming April increase in National Insurance.

The latest data has revealed that wages are already failing to keep up with steep rises in the cost of living.

“Living standards for people in this country will be lower,” he said.

“It’s certainly going to come as a shock to consumers as we go through the first part of this year.”

He said with Bank action taking two to three years to feed through, “it is only the Government through it’s various fiscal tools that can do anything there”.

Sir Charlie also cautioned over a hit to UK economic growth of up to 2% from the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the restrictions imposed before Christmas.

He said the UK may be heading for a contraction in the first quarter as staff shortages have taken their toll and hospitality firms suffer.

But with Plan B coronavirus restrictions now ending, he said this impact would quickly “unwind” as growth rebounds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates 'soon' to fight inflation: What that means for consumers and the economy

The Federal Reserve on Jan. 26, 2022, signaled plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” – possibly in March – in a bid to tamp down inflation before it poses a serious risk to the U.S. economy. A separate report released the next day showed the economy grew 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021. An interest rate hike would be the first time the central bank has increased its benchmark lending rate in over three years. Lifting the borrowing costs consumers and businesses pay for loans has the effect of slowing economic activity, which in turn could curb inflation. But...
BUSINESS
MyArkLaMiss

Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses and unemployment falling steadily, the Fed also […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Uk#The Bank Of England#Pa News Agency#Mpc#Obr#Government#Monetary Policy Committee
The Independent

How Fed hikes could affect mortgages, car loans, card rates

Will mortgage rates go up? How about car loans? Credit cards? How about those nearly invisible rates on bank CDs — any chance of getting a few dollars more? With the Federal Reserve signaling Wednesday that it will begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March — and probably a few additional times this year — consumers and businesses will eventually feel it.The Fed’s thinking is that with America’s job market essentially back to normal and inflation surging well beyond the central bank’s annual 2% target, now is the time to raise its benchmark rate from near...
BUSINESS
WKBN

Fed plans interest rate increase, recession feared

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation.
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

The Fed is getting ready to raise interest rates

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to raise interest rates, the central bank said in its monetary policy update Wednesday. But it kept rates near zero for now. “With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the Fed statement read.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

MPs call for probe into leaking of ‘market-sensitive’ information before Budget

Politicians on an influential committee have accused the Government of leaking market-sensitive information in the run-up to the last Budget.MPs on the Treasury Select Committee criticised leaks of details about hikes to the National Living Wage saying they are “deeply concerned” and calling for an investigation.The Treasury said the minimum wage rise announcement was being co-ordinated by the Department for Business but said it would review arrangements to avoid future leaks.Permanent secretary to the Treasury, Tom Scholar, wrote to the committee saying he did not believe the wage hike announcement for workers aged over 25 constituted market-sensitive information because...
POLITICS
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates

The Federal Reserve signaled it's getting ready to raise interest rates as soon as March but will keep rates near zero for now. Jared Woodard, the head of the research investment committee of Bank of America Global Research, joined CBS News at the closing bell to discuss the announcement.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Interest on government borrowing jumps to December record amid soaring inflation

Interest on government borrowing surged to a December record last month due to rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said interest payments on government debt trebled to a higher-than-expected £8.1 billion last month, up from £2.7 billion in December 2020 and the highest for any December on record.It came as UK inflation has raced to levels not seen for three decades due to soaring energy and fuel prices and as a result of supply chain problems.Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £16.8 billion in December 2021.This was the fourth-highest December borrowing since...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Minister resigns over failure to recoup coronavirus fraud losses as travel tests scrapped

Treasury minister Lord Agnew has resigned from the government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans.The Conservative peer marched out of the House of Lords, saying “schoolboy errors” had been made in a “desperately inadequate” operation.He was updating peers about £4.3bn of loans - written off by the Treasury - which Labour said has gone to “fraudsters”.In what has been described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the upper chamber, Lord Agnew slammed his folder shut, said “thank you and goodbye”, and immediately left to applause.“Given that I am the minister for counter-fraud, it would be...
TRAVEL
Markets Insider

The Fed is poised to hike interest rates this year. Warren Buffett has compared rates to gravity — and said they 'power everything in the economic universe'

The Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates in a bid to curb inflation this year. Warren Buffett has emphasized the critical importance of rates in valuing assets. The investor compared interest rates to gravity, and recommended ignoring predictions about them. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy