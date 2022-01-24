Travelodge to recruit 600 staff across its hotels

Hotel chain Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill 600 jobs ranging from managers to receptionists.

The roles are spread across its 582 UK hotels as well as at its headquarters in Thame, Oxfordshire.

Travelodge said it believes the trend for more “staycation” holidays in the UK will continue, giving a boost to the hospitality sector.

The company has an in-house management development programme, which has helped thousands of entry-level staff climb the career ladder, and offers flexible working hours around the school run to attract parents.

The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick-start a new career change

Craig Bonnars, Travelodge

The 600 jobs are full- and part-time, including managers, bar staff, cleaners and receptionists, and head office roles in finance, marketing, computing and sales.

The company is also recruiting more maintenance engineers to join its field team.

Travelodge chief executive Craig Bonnars said: “The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick-start a new career change.

“Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities.”