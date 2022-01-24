ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cameron’s 2013 promise will cost households £170 next year

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exYaL_0dtjavyL00

David Cameron’s promise in 2013 to “cut the green crap” will cost millions of households around £170 each when energy prices spike this spring, a new report has claimed.

Analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) showed that households could have saved a combined £1.5 billion in the next financial year if insulation continued to be installed at the same rate as a decade ago.

In 2012, around 2.3 million homes added new insulation, but since 2013 this has collapsed to just around 230,000 homes, ECIU said.

“The rate of insulating homes has crashed since 2012 through cut backs on helping households reduce energy waste,” said Darren Jones, a Labour MP who chairs the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

“The true cost of this short-termist thinking is now coming home to roost for millions of families struggling to pay their bills.”

These homes installed either insulation and cavity or solid wall insulation, something which the group said was enough to slash gas usage by 20%.

The UK has the worst insulated homes in Europe according to a 2020 survey by thermostat maker Tado.

If outside temperatures are at freezing, UK homes heated to 20 degrees will lose three degrees in five hours.

In Norway homes just lose 0.9 degrees in the same time under the same conditions, and even in warmer countries the insulation is better.

Italian homes lose 1.5 degrees in five hours while Spanish homes lose 2.2 degrees, the data showed.

In normal times this means that UK residents have to use more gas or electricity to heat their home than their European neighbours.

This means more carbon emissions, and as gas prices are expected to soar for households from April, it could put severe strain on bank accounts too.

According to the ECIU’s figures, bills would have been around £170 lower on average for nine million households in the next financial year if they had been upgraded.

In total this could have saved households around £1.5 billion.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at the ECIU,â€¯said: “The legacy of David Cameron’s supposed ‘cut the green crap’ mantra is a short-term political decision leading to longer-term higher bills for millions.

“The simplest way to protect the UK, particularly less well-off households, against volatile international gas prices is to use less gas.

“Keeping a gas boiler chugging away has become much more expensive and may well lead many to consider making use of new Government support in April to switch to heat pumps that don’t produce air pollution and that run on electricity, the price of which thanks to British renewables has not shot up in the same way as gas.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘wobbling’ on National Insurance rise as he fuels speculation it may be ditched

Boris Johnson is “wobbling” on the planned National Insurance rise, it has been reported after he again fuelled speculation he could scrap the hike by refusing to guarantee it will go ahead. The prime minister is coming under intense pressure to ditch or delay the 2.5 per cent hike, split between employees and employers, with reports suggesting many Tory backbenchers are making it a condition of their support in the expected confidence vote on his leadership.Pressure on chancellor Rishi Sunak to scrap the rise heightened after official figures this week showed a £13bn windfall from lower-than-expected borrowing. Business secretary Kwasi...
U.K.
The Independent

High energy bills blamed on company profits, Russia and growing global demand

People are blaming high energy bills on energy company profiteering, the Russian government cutting supplies, and a growing demand for gas globally, a survey suggested.Just 13% of those quizzed thought green levies and taxes were among the factors most to blame for high energy bills, polling for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) revealed.That compares with more than a third (34%) who pointed the finger at profiteering by energy companies as one of the main factors behind rising bills, the survey of more than 2,000 people by Opinium Research found.The public’s finger is clearly on the pulse, correctly identifying...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Can’t pay tax’ searches up ninefold as pressure grows to delay national insurance hike

The number of online searches using the phrase “can’t pay tax” surged ninefold in response to renewed commitments to increase national insurance by 1.25 per cent in April, despite a crippling cost of living rise.Online tax calculator Income Tax UK found the “unprecedented rise” corresponded to the planned health and social care levy – set to create £12bn worth of ring-fenced revenue – being reconfirmed this week.The news comes just days before the self-assessment deadline on 31 January. Payment dates for tax due for the 2020/21 financial year have already been extended in the face of economic turbulence. At the...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Government announces £100 million towards new nuclear power plant

Plans to build a new nuclear power station have received a boost after the Government announced £100 million of funding to support its continued development.Ministers said the move aimed to attract further financing from private investors for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk Unions welcomed the development as a step forward, but Unite urged the Government to “take the handbrake off” and speed up the process.Greenpeace said spending taxpayers’ money was an admission that nuclear was not commercially viable.Sizewell C will benefit from being a near replica of Hinkley Point C in Somerset, which is more than five years into...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Jones
Person
Cameron
Person
David Cameron
The Independent

Estimated 2.5 million households miss payments in January – survey

An estimated 2.5 million UK households missed payments in January, a significant increase on the month before, as increases in the cost of living start to “hit hard”, research suggests.The number of households to miss or default on at least one mortgage, rent, loan, credit card or bill payment rose from an estimated 1.7 million in December last year to 2.5 million in January, according to the latest findings from Whic ?’s consumer insight tracker.More than half of those surveyed (58%) said they had recently been affected by increased food prices, and 56% said they had been affected by energy...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sunak spending plans are ‘missed opportunity’ for climate and will add 38m tonnes of CO2, says WWF

Government spending plans include few measures to tackle the climate crisis and represent a “missed opportunity” to drive the deep emissions cuts needed to put Britain on track for net zero, the WWF has warned in a new analysis.Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s autumn budget will instead drive up climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions with the impact of over 38 million tonnes of CO2, it says.The charity’s “net zero test” examines new UK spending and investment decisions announced in the 2021 Autumn Budget and Comprehensive Spending Review, and warns that over the next four years any "climate positive" spending – of which there...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ministers are ‘cowards’ for not acting faster on air pollution says Labour MP

Ministers are being slow to act on potentially deadly air pollution because they are “cowards”, an MP has said Geraint Davies, the Labour chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Air Pollution, told The Independent the government had a “duty” to clean up its air for its citizens — and that this was not happening fast enough. He urged ministers to implement a stricter threshold on what constitutes dangerous levels of air pollution. This was also recommended by a coroner last year, who found excessive pollution contributed to the death of nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah in 2013.MPs voted down a...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Glimmer of hope’ for shop vacancy rates

The number of shuttered shops has fallen for the first time since the start of 2018 in a “glimmer of hope” for Britain’s retailers, figures show.The overall vacancy rate across Britain fell to 14.4% in the last quarter of last year, 0.1 percentage points below the third quarter but 0.7 percentage points higher than at the same point in 2020, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and the Local Data Company (LDC).Shopping Centre vacancies improved to 19.1%, a 0.3 percentage point improvement on the previous quarter but but 2% higher than the same point in 2020.The High Street saw...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Uk#Eciu#Labour#Italian#Spanish#European
The Independent

How to solve the energy crisis – and what to do if you can’t pay your bill

The energy crisis is in full swing, with more rises on the way, but how did it come to this and what can you do if you can’t pay your next bill?I’ve been writing about energy prices for 10 years and I used to regularly talk about the benefits of switching suppliers, which at the time would save those who hadn’t moved providers in a while between £200 and £300 a year.This was when small providers were appearing on an almost weekly basis offering cheaper and cheaper deals, usually fixed for a year before customers were encouraged to switch again...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rental prices increase at fastest rate on record, data suggests

The average rental asking price in the UK has increased at the fastest rate on record, a major property company has found.Rightmove’s quarterly rental trends tracker has found the average asking price per calendar month is £1,068 outside London and £2,142 inside the capital.This is a 9.9% rise for the rest of the UK, and a 6.1% jump for London.The real estate giant also predicted that asking prices will rise by a further 5% this year, as competition between tenants for available properties increased by nearly double the previous year.The number of available properties is also 51% lower than the...
MARKETS
The Independent

Brexit: Your questions on lorry queues, trade deals and the protocol answered live

The economic consequences of the UK’s exit from the EU are only just becoming clear, and the government is under growing pressure to sort out at least some of the unravelling mess.Lorry drivers are blaming the huge queues building up at the port of Dover “entirely” on post-Brexit controls, with one telling The Independent that disruption on both sides of the border is bound to get worse when imports and exports pick up again in February.Meanwhile, port chiefs have urged the government to hold talks with the EU on ways to ease the impact of biometric checks that are set...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Benefit claimants to be left destitute as energy bills soar, experts warn

Britain faces a "scary" rise in levels of destitution this year as soaring energy and food prices mean that out-of-work benefit payments may no longer enough to cover basic essentials, experts have warned.The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said levels of out-of-work benefits may soon fall below the level required to avoid destitution, meaning recipients would not have enough money to afford necessary goods like heating, clothing and adequate nutrition.Food bank provider, the Trussell Trust, said it had already seen increasing demand for its emergency food parcels this winter and warned it was "inevitable" that more people would be left destitute...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Interest on government borrowing jumps to December record amid soaring inflation

Interest on government borrowing surged to a December record last month due to rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said interest payments on government debt trebled to a higher-than-expected £8.1 billion last month, up from £2.7 billion in December 2020 and the highest for any December on record.It came as UK inflation has raced to levels not seen for three decades due to soaring energy and fuel prices and as a result of supply chain problems.Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £16.8 billion in December 2021.This was the fourth-highest December borrowing since...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Labour claims one million more disabled people ‘trapped in hardship’ since 2010

Labour has renewed its call on the government to cut VAT on energy bills as an analysis by the party claims disabled people “trapped in hardship” and poverty has increased by over a million in the last decade.It comes as Boris Johnson’s government faces escalating pressure to provide support to households ahead of an imminent hike in energy bills and the increase in National Insurance contributions from April.According to a Labour analysis of figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) since 2010 — when the Conservatives entered office — the number of disabled people living in poverty has...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Households will have to wait until March for help with energy bills – minister

The Business Secretary has said households will need to wait until March to find out if a scheme reportedly under consideration to hand out £500 one-off payments to help with energy bills will go ahead.It has been reported that the Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering making direct payments of up to £500 to struggling families as the cost of energy bills are set to soar.But Kwasi Kwarteng said the Government is “trying to work out the best way to deal with what is a really, really serious problem”.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, the trade body for suppliers, has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Majority of over-65s are worried about paying heating bills, charity says

Almost two thirds of those aged over 65 are worried about the cost of heating their homes during the colder months, according to a charity.Next month, energy sector regulator Ofgem will reveal how much households’ gas and electricity bills are expected to increase from April.Predictions from the energy sector suggest that bills could go up by as much as 50 per cent to £2,000 a year, and increase again in October 2022 to up to £2,400.Age UK, which commissioned surveys of thousands of people, is calling for the 5 per cent VAT rate on energy bills to be scrapped in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tory wind farm ban and green subsidy cuts are costing households £140 a year in higher bills

Tory government decisions to cut “green crap” and block “unsightly” new onshore wind farms are now costing households an extra £140 a year on their energy bills amid soaring gas prices, according to a new estimate.Customers face paying £3.9bn more this year than they would if ministers had not axed environmental policies including financial support for new onshore wind turbines between 2015 and 2020, Tim Lord, an analyst at the Tony Blair Institute calculated.The figure is around twice the amount that would be saved if VAT is removed from energy bills – one of the main options being considered to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy