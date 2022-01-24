ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Do you have ‘super immunity’ after booster, omicron?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashley Michels
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9idq_0dtjarRR00

DENVER (KDVR) — As millions of Americans begin to recover from COVID infections contracted in December and January, some are wondering if a breakthrough case leads to “super immunity.” A breakthrough COVID-19 case is an infection that occurs with someone who is vaccinated against the virus.

Thousands descend on DC for anti-vaccine mandate rally

The question is: If you test positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated and boosted, does it mean you have enhanced immunity and protection from catching it again? Nexstar’s KDVR posed the question to doctors from three different healthcare groups.

“There might be a little bit of truth to that,” National Jewish Health pulmonologist Dr. David Beuther said. “We’re learning that for at least 90 days there is some immunity against another COVID-19 infection.”

When it comes to vacation plans following recovery, he said, “This omicron infection that they just had probably boosted their neutralizing antibodies quite a bit and that means for a period of time, whether it’s weeks or months, they probably have protection against another infection. So that was probably really good timing.”

Prosecutors say airline passenger refused to wear mask, exposed himself, threw can during flight

“What that means is not to be reckless,” Beuther said. “We still need to be concerned that we could get an infection, even an asymptomatic infection, and pass it to somebody who’s vulnerable.”

According to Beuther, immunity gained from contracting the virus lasts several weeks while immunity gained from being vaccinated lasts much longer. He said a case involving a patient who had previously been boosted may mean an increased immune response in the short term, but does not provide extra protection in the long run.

“That infection that you had in January probably won’t help you a whole lot in July,” he said.

Might work for omicron, but what about future variants?

“I think it’s a false sense of security … maybe you’re super immune to omicron but maybe you’re not immune to some of the other variants that are out there,” said Dr. Scott Joy, chief medical officer for HealthONE Physician Services Group.

Are you fully vaccinated? CDC working to ‘pivot’ language

Joy believes recovered patients should go on with their lives but in a safe manner, which includes wearing a mask, washing their hands, and keeping a distance from others.

“I wouldn’t go around flaunting or walking around the [amusement] park without a mask or [without] trying to give myself a little space in those queue lines,” Joy said. “There’s just so much still out there, so many people unvaccinated that continue to provide a reservoir for the virus to get into and mutate, and that’s kind of challenging even to the people that are vaccinated.”

According to Joy, doctors and scientists do not know enough about the body’s immune response to COVID’s variants.“There’s a lot of holes in the science that we really don’t understand how certain patients are susceptible to it and some aren’t,” he said.

Therapeutic Crisis Intervention for Schools training program underway in Schenectady

What is ‘hybrid immunity’?

“There is this concept of what’s been called hybrid immunity,” said Dr. Jean Kutner, chief medical officer at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

According to Kutner, hybrid immunity is the combination of immunity from vaccination and immunity from infection. Each provides a slightly different benefit.

“That said, it’s not a ticket to ride. It’s quite variable individual to individual, the extent to which we each have an immune response,” she said.  Kutner also called the concept of “super immunity” a “false sense of security.”

“We just don’t know. We don’t know how much boosted immunity that would be giving somebody,” she said. Kutner said she has had boosted patients with breakthrough infections wondering about how to approach travel plans following recovery.

Top-prize New York State Take 5 ticket sold in Marlboro

“My advice to them was that they absolutely can travel and they should still when they get on that plane, they should still be wearing the best, snuggest, most highly effective mask that they can wear,” she said. “They should still be doing the good hand washing and all those things that we’ve been talking about all along because we just don’t know.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Fortune

COVID boosters do not provide protection against against Omicron, study finds

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Booster shots with messenger RNA vaccines such as those made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE failed to block Omicron in a study of some of the first documented breakthrough cases caused by the highly contagious variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Independent

Can you build ‘super-immunity’ to Covid?

Since its discovery in southern Africa in November, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread across the globe, bringing with it fresh fear, new social restrictions and another chaotic and anxious winter.The new strain drove soaring infection rates over Christmas and the New Year, with the UK hitting a pandemic high of 218,724 cases in one day on 4 January, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHA).However, the infection rate has since halved, allowing British prime minister Boris Johnson to drop the light-touch social restrictions he introduced in England during the first week of December.Much remains unknown...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Immune Response#Booster#Covid#Kdvr#Americans#Nexstar
miltonscene.com

POLL: Do you have a Covid-19 vaccine booster?

According to the Milton Department of Health, positive cases of Milton residents tested for Covid-19 have risen from 2.87% to 13.83% in the less than a month. On January 1, there were 23 confirmed cases and on January 9, there were 66 confirmed cases. According to a recent study, “People...
MILTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
contagionlive.com

Risks of COVID-19 Booster Shots

Peter Salgo, MD: Is there any evidence to suggest that there’s a safety and efficacy difference amongst the booster shots across various manufacturers, Donald?. Donald Alcendor, PhD: I would think not. Not in any serious way. Meaning, in terms of protection, if we think what a vaccine should do, I talked about this before: prevent severe disease, prevent hospitalizations, and prevent death in people that receive it. Between those 3 vaccines there’s no difference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy