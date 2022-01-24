ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson’s political future hangs in the balance as MPs await Sue Gray report

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson ’s political future hangs in the balance as MPs await the findings of a critical investigation into multiple allegations of rule-busting parties held at No 10 during Covid restrictions.

Sue Gray, the senior civil servant tasked with investigating events at Downing Street and other government departments, is widely expected to deliver her report to the prime minister later this week.

According to reports, Dominic Cummings , the former chief adviser to Mr Johnson at No 10, who has claimed his former boss “lied” to parliament over the events, will also be interviewed by Ms Gray on Monday as part of her inquiries.

Police officers guarding No 10 at the time of alleged rule-breaking parties have reportedly already been spoken to for the probe.

Asked how significant their information was, a source told The Telegraph : “Put it this way, if Boris Johnson is still prime minister by the end of the week, I’d be very surprised.”

Some Conservative MPs have already called on the prime minister to resign over the scandal, including former ministers Caroline Nokes and David Davis, and others have sent no confidence letters to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

Aaron Bell, the Tory MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, became the latest backbencher to submit a letter at the weekend, according to The Sunday Times. A total of 54 MPs are required to do so if a no confidence vote is to be triggered.

But many are reserving judgement on the prime minister’s future at No 10 until Ms Gray’s findings on multiple events held during Covid restrictions, including the “bring your own booze” gathering on 20 May 2020, are published.

Asked whether Mr Johnson’s political future hung in the balance over the report, the senior Tory MP Steve Baker told The Independent on Friday: “I don’t see how anyone can objectively say otherwise.”

Speaking on Sunday, Dominic Raab , the deputy prime minister, claimed there had been a “rallying” around Mr Johnson after the dramatic defection of the Bury South MP Christian Wakeford to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

However, he dodged questions over whether the report would be published in full, telling the BBC that the “process will be for the prime minister to decide”, and claimed he was “not quite sure the shape and form it would come”.

“The substance of the findings will be – there will be full transparency,” he added. “Indeed, he [Mr Johnson] has said he’ll come back to the House of Commons and make a statement, so there’ll be full scrutiny.”

However, on Saturday, Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, stressed: “The Sue Gray report must be published in its entirety with all accompanying evidence”.

She added that the prime minister “cannot be allowed to cover up or obscure any of the truth when he has insisted on a hugely protracted internal probe to tell him which parties he attended and what happened in his own home”.

Ms Gray’s inquiry has also reportedly been widened to examine socialising at the prime minister’s flat above No 11 Downing Street, involving government advisers and close friends of the prime minister’s wife, Carrie.

The Cabinet Office declined to comment at the weekend, but Mr Cummings has previously claimed there was a “party” at the flat on 13 November 2020 – the same day he left his government post – while England faced its second lockdown.

The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says general election needed if Boris Johnson ousted

Cabinet minister Jacob-Rees Mogg has claimed there would have to be a general election if Boris Johnson was ousted by his party and replaced with a new prime minister.There is no rule that requires a new Tory leader who enters No 10 to call a general election – and changes of prime minister between elections have been commonplace over the past century.Yet the Commons leader claimed that Britain had moved to “an essentially presidential system” and said any replacement leader would be “well-advised” to go to the polls.Warning Tory MPs against a leadership challenge in the wake of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

GMB empty-chairs Liz Truss after government refuses to put minister up for interview

Good Morning Britain broadcast an empty chair after ministers failed to appear on the show to discuss the latest revelations in the partygate scandal.Boris Johnson is battling to save his premiership after police launched a criminal investigation into possible breaches of Covid regulations at Number 10 and Whitehall departments following reports of parties held during lockdown.A Tory MP on Tuesday claimed the prime minister was “ambushed with a cake” during a Downing Street birthday gathering held in June 2020 despite indoor events being banned due to coronavirus restrictions.Top civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into the alleged parties is expected...
POLITICS
The Independent

Statement on partygate report delayed at least a day as finalisation process drags on

A statement to MPs by Boris Johnson on the Sue Gray “partygate” report has been delayed at least until Thursday, as the House of Commons reached the end of today’s sitting without any sign of the hotly-anticipated document.The report, looking into allegations of lockdown breaches at as many as 15 events in Downing Street and Whitehall departments, had not been passed to No 10 by the time the Commons adjourned.There is still a possibility that the report could be published this evening ahead of a debate tomorrow.But expectations in Westminster were that the political world will have to wait at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Change in culture’ needed at No 10, says Liz Truss as she bats away leadership questions

Boris Johnson must change the “culture” of Downing Street after a series of allegations that staff partied during Covid lockdown restrictions, has foreign secretary Liz Truss said.The foreign secretary she was “100 per cent” behind Boris Johnson and wanted him to continue in the job, as she batted away questions about her own leadership ambitions.“There are clearly concerning reports, and there clearly needs to be a change in culture,” said Ms Truss on BBC Breakfast ahead of the imminent release of civil servant Sue Gray’s report into social gatherings.“We need to get the results of the report, we need to look...
U.K.
UK's Johnson defiant as 'partygate' report looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government's record, vowing to fight on as he braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties. "And that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate."
POLITICS
