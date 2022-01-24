ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Liverpool bomber’s asylum claim rejected by court six years before attack

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQ8fE_0dtjamH200

The Liverpool bomber’s asylum claim was dismissed more than six years before he tried to carry out the attack, newly obtained court documents confirm.

Emad Al Swealmeen died from the blast and subsequent fire after his homemade bomb detonated in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on November 14.

His inquest revealed he bought 2,000 ball bearings and rented a “bomb-making factory” to manufacture a device with “murderous intent”.

The Iraqi-born 32-year-old falsely claimed to be of Syrian heritage in asylum applications. He came to the UK in May 2014 legally, with a Jordanian passport and UK visa but his asylum claim was rejected, a coroner’s court heard last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGiRm_0dtjamH200

He challenged the Home Office decision by lodging an appeal with the First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) but this was dismissed in 2015, a copy of the ruling obtained following requests from the BBC – supported by the PA news agency – and The Times show.

The decision dated April 16 of that year, after a hearing in Manchester three days earlier, detailed how Al Swealmeen had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Home Office officials decided he had not established a “well-founded fear of persecution so that he did not qualify for asylum” and had not demonstrated “substantial grounds” to qualify for humanitarian protection. He had been informed of the “decision to remove him from the United Kingdom”, the court papers said.

The judge noted there were “a number of problems” with his evidence and, considering Al Swealmeen’s credibility, said: “I find that the appellant has attempted to give an account to put himself in the best light …

“In view of all the evidence, I reject his account of events in Syria and his fears on his return in their entirety, and dismiss his asylum appeal.”

Al Swealmeen did not attend the hearing. The solicitors initially representing him had withdrawn from the case and asked to be removed from the record.

Born in Baghdad, he had been in prison in the Middle East for a serious assault, as well as being convicted previously in Liverpool of possession of an offensive weapon. Al Swealmeen was still a practising Muslim despite converting to Christianity once in the UK, the coroner’s court was told.

He lived at Home Office-provided accommodation in Sutcliffe Street, in the Kensington area of Liverpool, but since April had rented a self-contained flat in Rutland Avenue, the inquest heard.

Officials confirmed that in January last year Al Swealmeen launched another first-tier tribunal appeal which was still outstanding at the time of the attack, suggesting he had recently submitted a fresh asylum claim to the Home Office which had also been rejected.

The department has repeatedly refused to answer questions about the case or explain why Al Swealmeen was not removed from the UK once his asylum claim, and subsequent appeal, was rejected.

When contacted by PA, the Home Office said it was “fixing the broken asylum system” and that the “New Plan for Immigration will require people to raise all protection-related issues up front to tackle the practice of making multiple and sequential claims and enable the removal of those with no right to be in our country more quickly”.

A spokesman would not comment on whether the Home Office was conducting carrying out an internal inquiry, or conducting any investigations, into how the case was handled.

Decisions made by the First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) are not normally reported. But, after requests for the records were made by the press, the tribunal’s president Judge Michael Clements accepted that in this instance the “public interest element is such that this outweighs the usual practice”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
AFP

US judge upholds conviction of drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman

A US appeals court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, rejecting his request for a new trial and keeping him in prison for life. But in a 44-page ruling released Tuesday, Judge John Newman of the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd District rejected the request by Guzman's attorneys.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum#Appeal Court#Iraqi#Syrian#Jordanian#Home Office#Tribunal Lrb#Times
The Independent

Ex-partner ‘on autopilot’ while stabbing mother and autistic son, court told

A violent ex-partner was “on autopilot” when he stabbed a mother and her young autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby, a court was told.Daniel Boulton is alleged to have travelled 28 miles on foot to knife his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson “numerous times” at around 8pm on May 31 2021.His trial was told he developed a “hatred” for Darren and walked from his address in Skegness to Ms Vincent’s home in High Holme Road, Louth Lincolnshire where he “loitered for hours”.The ferocity of the attack, to me, indicates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Kurds locked in tense Syria prison standoff with jihadists

US-backed Kurdish forces tightened the noose around armed jihadists hunkering down inside a Syrian prison Tuesday, with both sides facing a bloodbath or talks to end the five-day-old standoff. He said talks were taking place for some of the Kurdish forces and prison staff trapped inside to be freed in exchange for medical treatment for wounded jihadist fighters.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Scotland Yard launches investigation into ‘parties’ in Downing Street

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday officers were now investigating potential offences over two years after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.The move plunges Boris Johnson into deeper jeopardy ahead of the publication of the investigation by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant in the Cabinet Office.The department did not immediately confirm reports suggesting the report will be further delayed pending the police investigation.Dame Cressida told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “What...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What happens now police are investigating allegations of Downing Street parties?

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.But the development raises questions over what will happen as a result of the criminal probe.– What were the rules?The laws changed several times during the coronavirus pandemic when there were allegations of parties taking place.At the time of the May 20 2020 Downing Street garden party, which the Prime Minister admitted attending but insisted he thought was a work event which could “technically” have been within the rules, the law in England still required people to have a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother-of-two murdered by ex in street told friend ‘I think he will kill me’

A mother-of-two stabbed to death in the street by her abusive ex-husband told a friend two years ago “I think he will kill me”.Yasmin Chkaifi said in 2020 that her former partner, Leon McCaskre, had put cameras in her flat and had stolen her mail and phone in order to get her personal information.The 43-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified onlookers in Chippenham Road, Maida Hill, west London on Monday, with a driver mowing down McCaskre in order to stop the attack.Her friend Adele-Sara Richards, who knew her as Yaz, told the PA news agency that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pub criticised for ‘sexist’ note asking women to give male partners permission to watch Six Nations

A pub has been criticised for a note posted on its social media feeds that teasingly stated straight male pub-goers needed “permission” from their female partners to watch the Six Nations.The Town Square Belfast pub in Northern Ireland has since removed the post from its social media feeds.Addressed to “girlfriend/fiance/wife”, the note read: “Your boyfriend/fiance/husband has been invited to watch the rugby with the lads at Town Square Belfast on the following dates.”After listing some of the upcoming fixtures, it continued: “These outings obviously require your permission.”The note signed off with “kind regards, The Lads” before calling on the female...
TWITTER
The Independent

Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday ordered his staff to quickly develop an “action plan” for improving how the Pentagon limits and responds to civilian casualties caused by American airstrikes. He called protection of civilians vital to U.S. military success and a “moral imperative.”Austin said in a memo to senior civilian and military officials that he wants the plan to reach his office within 90 days. He said it should outline steps the Pentagon will take, and the resources it will require, to implement recommendations from previous studies of the problem.Austin acted following a wave of criticism of the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hope for Israel's Darfur asylum seekers after court ruling

TEL AVIV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - When he was eight, Sabona Mohamed Hassan says men on horseback rode through his village in Sudan's troubled Darfur region, killing, looting and torching homes with people trapped inside. Separated from his family, Hassan says he fled from Sudan to Egypt and on through...
IMMIGRATION
bulletin-news.com

Russia Rejects the Claim it Plans to Replace Ukraine’s Leader

On Sunday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry denied a British report that the Kremlin is trying to install a pro-Moscow government in Ukraine, and that former Ukrainian legislator Yevheniy Murayev is a possible candidate. The British Foreign Office listed numerous more Ukrainian politicians with ties to Russian intelligence agencies on Saturday,...
POLITICS
BBC

Bute Park attack: Doctor's attackers were laughing, court hears

Three people accused of murdering a psychiatrist in a city centre park "laughed" and seemed to be "having fun" as they attacked him, a court heard. Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, died 16 days after he was attacked in Bute Park, Cardiff, on 20 July. At Merthyr Crown Court Lee Strickland,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What does police probe mean for Sue Gray inquiry into ‘partygate’?

The launch of a Metropolitan Police investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching at Downing Street is set to delay the publication of the findings of a separate inquiry by civil servant Sue Gray.Ms Gray had been expected to publish her report within the coming days, but she will now pause work on all of the alleged parties which are covered by the police inquiry.The Whitehall mandarin can continue looking into events which are not deemed by the Met to merit criminal investigation, and could produce a separate report dealing only with these less controversial gatherings.The Cabinet Office said Ms Gray’s probe was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man vapes and sings in dock as he’s jailed for harassing Sir Chris Whitty

A man who was filmed accosting Sir Chris Whitty in a park has been jailed for eight weeks after admitting harassment.Jonathan Chew, 24, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, in St James’s Park, central London, in June last year.He began vaping in the dock as the sentence was passed, before stretching and singing as he was taken to the cells, as he was sentenced on Thursday afternoon.Footage of the June incident, lasting around 20 seconds and showing Chew alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy