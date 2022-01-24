ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garda reports of domestic abuse in Ireland rose by 10% in 2021

By David Young
 4 days ago

Gardai responded to 48,400 domestic abuse incidents last year, an increase of 10% on 2020.

Charges brought by the Garda for domestic abuse crimes also increased in 2021.

There were 4,250 criminal charges for breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders in 2021 – a 6% increase on 2020.

Gardai said there were also 8,600 charges for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse in 2021, up 13% on the previous 12 months.

The figures have been published as part of an update on the work of Operation Faoiseamh.

The operation began in April 2020 as part of the Garda’s community response to Covid-19 with the aim of providing enhanced proactive support to victims of domestic abuse.

A fifth phase of the operation was carried out over the 2021 festive period, with a particular focus on the enforcement of court orders and the prosecution of offenders.

Between December 8, 2021 and January 5, 2022 there were 122 prosecutions commenced specifically related to investigations under Operation Faoiseamh’s phase five.

Since April 2020, gardai have made more than 45,280 contacts or attempted contacts with previous victims of domestic abuse to offer support and reassurance.

Garda Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan said: “An Garda Siochana continues to prioritise our response to victims of domestic abuse.

“Operation Faoiseamh was launched in April 2020 to provide extra protection and support to these victims.

“Our commitment to vulnerable victims remains resolute. The increase in prosecutions in 2021, both in respect of breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders and for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse, demonstrates that An Garda Siochana have the capacity and resolve to fully investigate domestic abuse offences and to prosecute offenders.

“The Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSU), now established in every Garda Division, supported by Divisional Victim Service Offices (DVSO) and frontline gardai are available to respond to these crimes and support anyone who needs assistance.

“I would ask once again, if you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, please make contact with An Garda Siochana. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112.”

