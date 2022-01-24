Governor Kathy Hochul announces Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department 5+ vaccination site

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 17 new #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites to increase vaccination rates among children and adolescents.

A new Finger Lakes site will be established at the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department.

Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department

3686 Route 54A

Branchport, NY 14418

Open: Friday, January 21; 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

To Register: 5+ here; 12+ booster dose here; third dose for eligible 5+ with immunocompromising conditions here

Ages 5+

Governor Hochul announced a total of 80 sites will be established over a 6-week period statewide. The new sites support the state’s goal of ensuring New York children 5 years and older get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses. The State Department of Health is working with localities, community-based organizations and healthcare centers on-the-ground to establish these sites in all regions of the state. Partners, host sites, and outreach efforts will be tailored to best meet the needs of the communities they serve.

“Vaccinating our children – and ensuring they stay up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses – means they will have the best protection possible against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why the best pediatricians across our nation and within our state recommend children five and older get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together with partners in communities on-the-ground, our #VaxForKids sites make getting vaccinated accessible and convenient for New York parents, guardians and families.”

The State launched the #VaxForKids campaign to increase vaccination rates among New York children 5 – 11 and provide booster doses for eligible adolescents 12 – 17, furthering the Governor’s commitment to making the health and well-being of children, families and school communities a top priority. To date, over 1.5 million children 5 – 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Jan. 19, 34.5% of children 5 – 11 and 74.4% of adolescents 12 – 17 have received at least one dose and 24.2% of children 5 – 11 and 66.2% of adolescents 12 – 17 have completed their initial vaccine series.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said, “Vaccines have been the backbone of pediatric care for decades. That’s why it’s imperative that all eligible children get vaccinated against COVID-19 and keep up with all recommended vaccine doses. Like adults, children of all ages are at risk of severe disease and need maximum protection against the virus and as new variants circulate. The vaccine is safe, effective, and free – and I urge parents and guardians to visit our #VaxForKids sites to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.”

A community-based medical professional will be available at each site to answer any questions parents and guardians may have. Operational days for each of the #VaxForKids pop-up sites are below. New sites will be announced weekly over the 6-week period. The full list of #VaxForKids sites is available here.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).