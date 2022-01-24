ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The people deciding to ditch their smartphones

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a world where many of us are glued to our smartphones, Dulcie Cowling is something of an anomaly - she has ditched hers. The 36-year-old decided at the end of last year that getting rid of her handset would improve her mental health. So, over Christmas she told her family...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Consumer Reports.org

21 Hidden Smartphone Superpowers

Today’s phones are even smarter than you think. Hidden inside the settings on many models, you’ll find surprising features that can help you stay safe, healthy, and productive. You don’t have to download an extra app, either. Most of these superpowers are built into the latest operating systems...
CELL PHONES
AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
106.9 KROC

How to Break Your Smartphone Addiction:

As reported by The Telegraph, one key factor in recovery and breaking smartphone addiction is to simply be aware of the problem. Conscious behaviors such as setting limits for time-sucking apps, silencing notifications and not sleeping with your phone near your bed can help break the urge to tap into the hypnotic glow of your screen repeatedly.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Branded Gaming Hardware Smartphones

This Nintendo Phone concept has been designed by Lee Huang as a rendering of what a mobile device from the gaming hardware brand could look like if it were to ever go into development and production. The smartphone would follow on the brand's signature design language to make the device perfect for avid fans who are always eager to try out the latest technology. The smartphone thus maintains an almost toy-like aesthetic that is paired with colorful backplates to let users customize it with available styles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Mobile Phone#Productivity#Mental Health#Smart Phone#Nokia#Covid
GeekyGadgets

Realme 9i smartphone launched in India

The Realme 9i smartphone was made official last week, the handset launched in Vietnam and now it is headed to India. The handset will be available in India from the 22 of January from the Realme website and also from third-party retailers. The device features a Snapdragon 680 mobile processor...
RETAIL
hackaday.com

Sending Pics To Grandma, No Smartphone Needed

When it comes to keeping in touch with the grandparents, a lack of familiarity with modern technology can get in the way. [palmerabollo] wanted to share photos with his grandmother, but found that it was difficult as she didn’t have a smartphone or an Internet connection to receive photos. Thus, a custom build for grandma was in order! (translated)
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Photography-Focused Smartphones

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G exemplifies the brand's dedication to creating products that meet evolving consumers' needs and this smartphone is designed to help content creators uplevel their photography skills. With features like Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, Flash Snapshot and post-production tools like AI Palette, customers are empowered to create professional-quality content in a user-friendly way.
CELL PHONES
techacute.com

Is It Worth Getting Insurance for a Smartphone?

Most insurance providers offer insurance for cell phones and smartphones. So, is it worth getting insurance? Well, that’s a tough question to answer. It really depends on your situation and what you’re looking for in terms of coverage. There are some who think insurance is just an unnecessary expense while others feel it provides peace of mind if their phone or smartphone were to be damaged or stolen. There are insurance plans that do not break the bank, but there are also those that may cost a little more than you’re hoping to spend.
ACCIDENTS
mobileworldlive.com

Apple retakes top smartphone spot

Canalys figures showed Apple overtook Samsung to return to the top of the global smartphone market, taking a 22 per cent share of shipments during Q4. The research group credited strong demand for the iPhone 13 as the driver of Apple’s success, resulting in it overhauling Samsung which topped the tables in the opening nine months of 2021.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Self-Adjusting Smartphone Car Mounts

The totallee Wireless Car Charger is a multifunctional accessory for drivers that will enable them to keep their mobile device that the optimal position when on the road. The device works by being clipped into the air vent in the car cabin and will go to work providing access to wireless charging capabilities for any brand of compatible smartphone. Drivers can enjoy up to 10W of charging power, while the self-adjusting design will keep the smartphone securely in place to prevent it from coming loose when driving.
CELL PHONES
techacute.com

The iMicro Q2p Is a Microscope for Smartphones

Shanghai Qingying E&T LLC ventured out into the world of portable microscopy, starting from the iMicro Q in 2018, followed by iMicro C in 2019. Soon enough, in 2020, there was iMicro Q2 that only weighed 0.5g and measured 3.2mm. After almost three years, they’re introducing their latest product in the form of iMicro Q2p.
ELECTRONICS
georgetowner.com

Tech Tip: Flagship Smartphones of 2022

The smartphone has ushered in a revolution for communication and productivity. And in today’s world, it’s critical we keep an eye on the developments in smartphone technology to ensure workers stay competitively productive and ahead of the game. So, let’s examine three of the flagship smartphone devices for...
CELL PHONES
Consumer Reports.org

Best Smartphone Cameras

Smartphone cameras might not produce photos with the image quality of a great point-and-shoot, but in certain situations they come close. Those featured below have been singled out by Consumer Reports’ testers as the best smartphone cameras in our ratings. When it comes to portability and photo-sharing options, they make dedicated digital cameras seem cumbersome. As the saying goes, the best camera is the one you have on you.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Sleek Smartphone Concepts

Technology brand Apple has created a distinct design language with its products that helps to differentiate them from the competition while still paying attention the lineage, but this iPhone 16 Pro concept aims to shake things up. Designed by Petar Trlajic, the smartphone concept follows on the relative shape of...
CELL PHONES
iotgadgets.com

Smartphone-Controlled Gadgets for More Fun

Our phones can now do a lot of things we never imagined. Here's a list of some fun, new gadgets, all of which are smartphone-controlled. With our smartphones, we can check our crypto wallets, utilize social media, take images that are as good as those taken by professional cameras, and so much more. Aside from that, there's a lot more we can accomplish with them. In addition, we can ride and control robots, as well as cool devices, to brighten our day or even gather data for research. Such devices always increase the amount of fun you can have with a smartphone. That's why we've compiled a list of the finest gadgets that are smartphone-controlled and that will wow you.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Samsung bullish on 2022 smartphone demand

Samsung’s mobile division forecast continued demand for its smartphones and rising ASPs in 2022 after registering strong growth in the final quarter of 2021 on gains in the premium segment. On an earnings call, Mobile eXperience (MX) VP Kim Sung-koo expressed confidence the release of its next Galaxy S...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

7 hidden iPhone features you wish you knew before now

No matter how long you’ve owned your smartphone, there’s always more to learn about it. There are features you will never use and some you won’t know you need until you find them. Ever heard a song you have to share with someone? Or maybe you’re traveling...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Vivo Y21A Android smartphone unveiled

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Vivo Y21A smartphone, the handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB...
CELL PHONES
