Judy Norton was an iconic character as Mary Ellen on the hit show “The Waltons”. It ran for nine seasons and featured a multitude of great moments. However, one of the all-time great moments on the program featured both Ellen Corby and Will Greer. Norton discussed the episode on the latest episode of her show on her personal YouTube channel. On the channel, she goes through each episode and gives a behind-the-scenes perspective of it all. Norton explained why this episode, “Grandma Comes Home” was special because it was the last episode to feature both Ellen Corby and Will Greer together.

