ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mahomes making an early impact on the ground

610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HT15_0dtja6Tt00

(610 Sports) – Following an opening drive score by the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs didn't wait long to tie things up.

Doing most of the damage on the ground, thanks in large part to quarterback Patrick Mahomes' innate ability to know when to tuck the ball and make the most of what he's given.

Mahomes racked up 49 yards on just 3 carries, including an 8-yard touchdown run in which Mahomes was able to scramble out of a collapsing pocket to his left and turn the corner on the defense, before diving for the pylon with an outstretched arm for the score.

Mahomes was also 3/5 passing on the drive for an additional 11 yards. The score remained 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Has Brutally Honest Admission

After the Chiefs defeated the Bills on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, popped open a champagne bottle from her suite. It was a move that didn’t sit well with NFL fans. Several people criticized Matthews for showering fans with champagne. Others didn’t really care because...
NFL
NESN

What Patrick Mahomes Told Josh Allen After Bills-Chiefs Thriller

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen traded shot for shot in a legendary shootout Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs quarterback expects many more memorable battles against the Bills signal-caller in the years to come. Mahomes went out of his way to track down Allen after throwing the game-winning touchdown...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for AFC, NFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow erupt for a combined 800 yards passing

The NFL is down to its final four teams, and a trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line when Championship Weekend kicks off on Sunday. It was an absolutely wild divisional round slate during which every single game was determined on the final play of the game. Now, the Chiefs and Bengals remain in the AFC, while it'll be the 49ers and Rams duking it out for the NFC title.
NFL
SPY

The Best Gear to Grab Now From MVP Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Adidas Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The Kansas City Chief’s Patrick Mahomes squared off against the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen in an electric game that’s already being touted as one of the best games in NFL history. Mahomes’ Chiefs clinched the win in overtime after it looked like the Bills had taken the W. It was a demonstration of sports at its best; two well-matched talents playing to their best, and, once the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Identifies 1 Major Positive With Andy Reid

Earlier this week, a video of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce orchestrating the Chiefs’ game-tying field goal drive in the final 13 seconds of regulation went viral on Twitter. The dynamic quarterback/tight end combo read the defense and improvised plays as they marched down the field to force overtime...
NFL
TalkOfFameNetwork

The NFL threw a record number of passes in 2021 but it's the yards that count -- specifically, Patrick Mahomes' yards

Tom Brady is proof of that, winning a stunning 80.9 percent of his career 300-yard games. And Patrick Mahomes is even taking it a step beyond Brady. Mahomes has been a starting quarterback in the NFL for four seasons and has passed for 300 yards in almost half (35) of his career starts (73). The Kansas City Chiefs have won 82.8 percent of the time he passes for 300 yards. The Chiefs have won four consecutive AFC West titles with Mahomes and will host their fourth consecutive AFC championship game this weekend.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What makes bond between Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill so special?

The outstanding trio of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill have combined to win many games for the Kansas City Chiefs over the past four seasons. During the divisional-round win against the Buffalo Bills, fans got to see the trio at their very best. From Hill’s explosive 64-yard touchdown to Kelce choreographing the 13-second drive to the patented Mahomes magic fans have come to know.
NFL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy