Mahomes making an early impact on the ground

(610 Sports) – Following an opening drive score by the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs didn't wait long to tie things up.

Doing most of the damage on the ground, thanks in large part to quarterback Patrick Mahomes' innate ability to know when to tuck the ball and make the most of what he's given.

Mahomes racked up 49 yards on just 3 carries, including an 8-yard touchdown run in which Mahomes was able to scramble out of a collapsing pocket to his left and turn the corner on the defense, before diving for the pylon with an outstretched arm for the score.

Mahomes was also 3/5 passing on the drive for an additional 11 yards. The score remained 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.