Some unfortunate news for Switch owners looking forward to playing the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection on the go next month. Square Enix has announced that although the collection will be launching on other platforms as planned, the Switch version has been delayed again as they need “a little more time to get ready”. At the time of this writing, a new release date has yet to be shared, although the development team says it should be sometime later this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO