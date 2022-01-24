ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another chance to beat L.A.: 49ers to face Rams with Super Bowl berth on line

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2SJg_0dtjZmIz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZW3N_0dtjZmIz00
The 49ers will face the rival Los Angeles Rams next Sunday with a spot in Super Bowl LVI on the line. (Via Instagram)

The San Francisco 49ers will face the NFC West division rival Los Angeles Rams in next weekend's NFC Championship Game after the Rams avoided a fourth-quarter meltdown and knocked out the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 on Sunday.

The sixth-seeded 49ers will be playing for a second trip to the Super Bowl in three seasons after upsetting the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers 13-10 on Saturday night in Wisconsin.

Next Sunday's NFC title game — at 3:40 p.m. on Fox — will be at the fourth-seeded Rams' home at SoFi Stadium, which is also slated to host Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The 49ers (10-7 in the regular season, plus playoff victories on the road over the Dallas Cowboys and Packers) will be going for their third win over the Rams this season after a 31-10 victory in Santa Clara on Nov. 15 and a 27-24 overtime victory in Los Angeles two weeks ago to cap off the regular season.

The Rams (12-5 in the regular season, with playoff wins at home over the Arizona Cardinals and on the road against Tampa Bay) are trying to make their second Super Bowl in four seasons, having lost to the New England Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LII after the 2018 season.

The 49ers most recently played in the Super Bowl after the 2019 season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 in Miami. They also lost in the NFL's title game after the 2012 season, with the Niners and then-coach Jim Harbaugh falling to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by Harbaugh's elder brother, John.

San Francisco's most recent Super Bowl victory came Jan. 29, 1995, a 49-26 pounding of the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX in Miami. The 49ers have won five Super Bowls in seven appearances, one victory short of the six each won by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Patriots.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

CBS LA

Rams-49ers Fans Battle For Tickets To NFC Title Game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a thrilling road-victory beating the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27. Next up, a contentious rematch against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium — just two weeks after the Niners beat the Rams there in overtime. While the Rams did have home-field advantage, the crowd was a sea of red. Rams fans are hoping to change that. The situation was such that Melissa Whitworth, wife of All-Pro Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, offered to buy tickets from any Rams fans looking to sell. If you @RamsNFL fans...
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
theScore

49ers-Rams betting preview: Third time's the charm for L.A.?

49ers @ Rams (-3.5, 46) The 49ers and Rams hired Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, respectively, in 2017 when they were the most prominent of a batch of young head coaching hires. They've both been to Super Bowls (and lost) since and have met head-to-head on 10 occasions. You've probably heard by now that San Francisco has won six consecutive matchups between the two.
49erswebzone

49ers DT D.J. Jones Eyes Super Bowl After Injury Robbed Him of Chance In 2019

D.J. Jones is set to cash in this offseason. The fourth year player out of Ole' Miss has played phenomenal this season and is very likely going to be amongst the most sought after interior defensive linemen in free agency this off season. With a hefty payday merely a formality at this point, the defensive tackle has his eyes set on an opportunity that eluded him during the 49ers Super Bowl run of 2019. A win Sunday over their NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams would give Jones the chance to play on the game's biggest stage.
NBC Sports

Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
