Dragon Ball Super is teasing the return of Ultimate Gohan with the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! One thing fans can agree on across the board is that Gohan definitely was knocked down a few pegs with the start of Dragon Ball Super. This gradual decline in importance began all the way back with the Majin Buu arc, but Gohan was at his lowest point in strength yet until the end of the anime's original run. With Gohan and Piccolo taking point in this new movie, it seems like Gohan is going to have a lot on his shoulders and will need as much power as possible to back it up.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO