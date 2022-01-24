ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Ecuador to increase police manpower in Guayaquil after killings

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unL0r_0dtjZX0y00

QUITO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said on Sunday he will send an additional 1,100 police officers to coastal Guayaquil and increase military presence there amid a spate of violent deaths the government says are connected to the fight against the drug trade.

Violence and crime, including within the prison system, soared in Ecuador late last year. The government has blamed the violence on drug gangs who use the country as a transit point for narcotics headed to the United States and Europe.

Lasso declared a state of emergency, which ended in mid-December, and deployed hundreds of soldiers in violent areas, though citizens and analysts say boots on the ground fail to confront the poverty and poor policing underlying the violence.

"These achievements have reduced the territory of the mafias where they acted without state presence," Lasso told journalists. "Notwithstanding, those actions also have consequences like the increase in violent deaths on the streets."

Lasso, a conservative banker who unexpectedly won the presidency last April, added, without giving further details, that he is replacing the commander of the national police and will spend $9 million on police equipment.

Lasso's announcement came as police investigate an attack on Friday in one of Guayaquil's working class neighborhoods which left at least five people dead and nine wounded, as well as the murder of a Dutch tourist in another part of town days earlier.

The country seized 15 tonnes of drugs in January, triple the amount confiscated in the same month last year, Lasso said, and trafficking through the port of Guayaquil has fallen nearly to zero thanks to a new police intelligence center there.

Soldiers will participate in operations within Guayaquil from Sunday, Lasso added, and reinforce the country's borders with Colombia and Peru to prevent drugs and arms trafficking.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canada police fear violence at trucker vaccine protest

A convoy of truckers set to descend on Ottawa to protest a vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers is prompting Canadian police to prepare for violence and politicians to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration.Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said Wednesday officers had been in been in contact with protest leaders whom he said have been co-operative and shared their plans. But Deputy Chief Steve Bell voiced concern about “parallel groups” that intelligence suggests will also turn up to the protest. The truckers are protesting a new requirement that truckers entering Canada be fully immunized as of Jan....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WRAL

Volcano in Ecuador erupts after 7 years of inactivity

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. After seven years of relative inactivity, the Wolf Volcano in the Galapagos erupted on Thursday night -- causing smoke and ash clouds to rise up to 12,000 feet.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
The Independent

Journalists across Mexico protest killings of 3 this year

Demonstrations were held Tuesday in at least eight cities across Mexico to protest the killings of three journalists in the the last two weeks. In the border city of Tijuana two journalists have been killed in the space of a week. On Jan. 17, crime photographer Margarito Martínez was gunned down outside his home. And on Jan. 23, reporter Lourdes Maldonado López was found shot to death inside her car. Early Tuesday, news photographers laid their cameras on the ground outside Mexico City’s National Palace. The spot was decorated with flowers, small signs saying “Press, don’t shoot!” and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Brazil's top court subpoenas Bolsonaro in leaked documents case

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A Supreme Court justice on Thursday subpoenaed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and ordered police to question him in an investigation into leaked documents in which he has resisted testifying. Justice Alexandre de Moraes had given Bolsonaro 60 days to testify that have expired, and decided...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecuador#Guayaquil#Manpower#Police Intelligence#Dutch
Reuters

Soccer-Brazil held by Ecuador in action-packed World Cup qualifier

QUITO (Reuters) -Brazil had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Ecuador in a remarkable World Cup qualifier on Thursday after Felix Torres’ header 15 minutes from time canceled out an early Casemiro strike. The incident-packed clash saw both sides have a player sent off inside the first 20...
SOCCER
Reuters

Chile to purchase 2 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile, which already boasts one of the world’s highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, has agreed to purchase 2 million vaccine doses from Moderna Inc, Chilean interim health minister Maria Teresa Valenzuela said on Monday. Chile has been hailed as a model for its response to the pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelNoire

Inside Cuajinicuilapa: The Blackest Town In Mexico

While the history and contributions made by people of African descent in Mexico have not been taught or widely recognized, you can find it by traveling to Cuajinicuilapa: said to be one of the Blackest towns in Mexico. Before 2020, when Afro-Mexicans were counted for the first time in the...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Mexico’s deadliest cartel is dropping bombs from a drone onto rival camps in new turf war

Mexico's deadliest drug cartel has begun using drones to drop bombs on its rivals in a turf war. Video footage captured the moment a drone dropped several small bombs onto a small camp of people in Michoacán, Mexico. After the first bomb explodes onto a makeshift tent, about a dozen people can be seen running away from the site. Moments later three small bombs drop from the drone in the area surrounding the camp and explode in small fireballs, lighting a blaze amongst the nearby foliage.The attack is believed to have been carried out by the New Generation Cartel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

'A piece of my heart': Afghan girl's hopes for better life dashed by her disappearance in Texas

The United States was a breath of freedom for Riaz Sardar Khil and his family when they fled Afghanistan more than two years ago. By the time the Taliban had regained control of their homeland last August, the Khil family was settled in San Antonio, in an apartment complex on the Northwest Side where many fellow Afghans, mostly from their home province of Khost, also lived. There, they found a tight-knit community who share a cultural and religious identity while enjoying many benefits of life in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reuters

Reuters

293K+
Followers
273K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy