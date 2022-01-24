Lois Vaala

MOSCOW (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February. The Kremlin likewise sounded a grim note, saying it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the U.S. this week again rejected Russia’s main demands.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden committed to nominating the nation's first Black female Supreme Court justice, as he honored retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday. "The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person...
Neil Young and his catalog of music have returned to SiriusXM after the folk-rock legend cut ties with Spotify earlier this week. On Thursday, SiriusXM announced that "Neil Young Radio" will return to the satellite station and will play all of his music "from his solo albums to his work with Crosby Stills, Nash & Young to ‘Buffalo Springfield’ and ‘Crazy House,’ his latest album."
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who famously refused to give the last Democratic Supreme Court nominee a Senate hearing or vote, on Thursday said he’s ready to give President Biden ’s pick to the high court “a fair look.”. While some conservatives are already taking shots...
A suspect who allegedly shot and wounded three officers in Houston on Thursday is now in custody, police tweeted. The suspect spent hours barricaded in a house after fleeing the scene of the shooting, police said. The incident began at around 2:40 p.m. local time when officers responded to a...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who’s serving as guest host, and the...
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama executed an inmate by lethal injection for a 1996 murder on Thursday after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state and rejected defense claims the man had an intellectual disability that cost him a chance to choose a less “torturous,” yet untried, execution method.
A federal court has rejected a plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling, saying the Biden administration did not adequately take into account its effect ongreenhouse gas emissions
