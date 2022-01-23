ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams advance to NFC Championship after beating Buccaneers 30-27

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tn3U_0dtjXlLq00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champion didn’t get an opportunity to finish the job.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gay’s winning field goal.

Stafford, who had never won a postseason game before beating Arizona in the previous week’s wild-card round, completed 28 of 38 passes without an interception. The 13-year veteran also scored on a 1-yard run as the Rams (14-5) advanced to next Sunday’s NFC championship game at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady completed 30 of 54 passes for 329 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.

The Bucs (14-5), who lost to the Rams for third time in two seasons, were trying to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots during the 2004 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Bills QB Josh Allen declines to be an alternate in the Pro Bowl

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – To the surprise of many Bills fans, quarterback Josh Allen wasn’t selected to this year’s Pro Bowl. He was, however, named a first alternate. But the Bills confirmed Thursday that Allen has declined to play in the event, which takes place the week before the Super Bowl. In a text […]
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

McMaryion hoping to help high school athletes with new service

Ex-Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion is launching a new service with the purpose of connecting high school athletes with high performing professionals in their fields. With a subscription to McMaryion’s youacademylive.com, on a weekly basis, young athletes will get to engage with notable guest speakers on what it takes to become a success on the […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfc Championship#49ers#American Football#Buccaneers 30 27#Ap#The Los Angeles Rams#Bucs#New England Patriots#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Shares What He’s ‘Always’ Been Told About Gronk

If Tom Brady retires this offseason, will Rob Gronkowski join him?. There’s a growing belief around the NFL Brady has played his last down in the NFL. His 2021-22 season ended on a sour note and he started to take some big hits towards the end of the season. Oh, and don’t forget he turns 45 in August.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy