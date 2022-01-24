ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Matt Beaty Honing His Swing With Some Help From His Wife

By Staff Writer
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
Matt Beaty

Aug 20, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Matt Beaty (45) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Due to the MLB lockout, players are having to think outside the box in order to keep practicing. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was seen training with former teammates. Alex Vesia, a reliever for the Dodgers, has been pitching to high school students. Matt Beaty is having his wife, Jesica Beaty, throw him batting practice.

On Wednesday, a video showing Mrs. Beaty tossing to her husband in the cages was shared on social media.

In 120 games last season with the Dodgers, the left-handed hitter slashed .270/.363/.402. Beaty came off the bench in 75 of those 120 games. His OPS as a starter (.792) was significantly higher than his OPS when coming off the bench (.710).

On the plus side, Beaty produced a .995 OPS versus left-handed starting pitchers in 37 plate appearances. It's not the biggest data set, but it does reflects some Dodgers fans' displeasure with how and when LA has inserted him into the lineup.

In his three-year Dodgers career, Beaty has started in only 116 of his 240 games. On a loaded roster, manager Dave Roberts has struggled to fit Beaty in.

To add fuel to the frustration fire, it appeared the Dodgers manipulated Beaty’s service time in last season so he wouldn’t qualify as a “Super Two” player. In short, Beaty was not eligible for arbitration this winter. According to Eric Stephen of SB Nation, he missed qualifying for Super two status by a single day.

Regardless, Beaty is doing all he can to earn a bigger role with the Dodgers in 2022.

If he heats up at the plate this season, it'll be due to his new batting practice pitcher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Ex-MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre sentenced to prison in Mexico

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sergio Mitre was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison in Mexico after his conviction for the murder and rape of a 22-month-old girl. The child, who was the daughter of his former girlfriend, died of injuries suffered in the assault in Saltillo, Mexico, in July 2020.
MLB
CBS Boston

Yankees Analyst Jack Curry Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz Because Of PED Suspicion … But Does Vote For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds

BOSTON (CBS) — It wouldn’t be Hall of Fame season if a member of the baseball media wasn’t twisting himself into a pretzel for all the world to see. Enter Jack Curry of the Yankees’ broadcast network. Curry revealed his ballot on Tuesday, which is the day that the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce which players — if any — will earn enshrinement this year. Curry used eight of his allowable 10 votes this year, and for the first time in their 10 years of eligibility, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens received his vote. The reason Curry hadn’t voted for Bonds and...
MLB
CBS Boston

Roger Clemens On Not Being Elected To Hall Of Fame: ‘I Didn’t Play Baseball To Get Into The HOF’

BOSTON (CBS) — While David Ortiz got his call to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, four polarizing and controversial players in baseball history did not. For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa, Tuesday was their last chance to make it to Cooperstown by way of traditional voting. All four fell short of getting the required 75 percent of votes in their tenth and final season on the ballot, with Bonds getting 66 percent, Clemens 65.2 percent, Schilling 58.6 percent and Sosa just 18.5 percent. Those four will no longer appear on the BBWAA ballot, so...
MLB
