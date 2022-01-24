Dodgers: Matt Beaty Honing His Swing With Some Help From His Wife

Matt Beaty

Aug 20, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Matt Beaty (45) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Due to the MLB lockout, players are having to think outside the box in order to keep practicing. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was seen training with former teammates. Alex Vesia, a reliever for the Dodgers, has been pitching to high school students. Matt Beaty is having his wife, Jesica Beaty, throw him batting practice.

On Wednesday, a video showing Mrs. Beaty tossing to her husband in the cages was shared on social media.

In 120 games last season with the Dodgers, the left-handed hitter slashed .270/.363/.402. Beaty came off the bench in 75 of those 120 games. His OPS as a starter (.792) was significantly higher than his OPS when coming off the bench (.710).

On the plus side, Beaty produced a .995 OPS versus left-handed starting pitchers in 37 plate appearances. It's not the biggest data set, but it does reflects some Dodgers fans' displeasure with how and when LA has inserted him into the lineup.

In his three-year Dodgers career, Beaty has started in only 116 of his 240 games. On a loaded roster, manager Dave Roberts has struggled to fit Beaty in.

To add fuel to the frustration fire, it appeared the Dodgers manipulated Beaty’s service time in last season so he wouldn’t qualify as a “Super Two” player. In short, Beaty was not eligible for arbitration this winter. According to Eric Stephen of SB Nation, he missed qualifying for Super two status by a single day.

Regardless, Beaty is doing all he can to earn a bigger role with the Dodgers in 2022.

If he heats up at the plate this season, it'll be due to his new batting practice pitcher.