ATLANTA — A second person is in custody following the shooting death of a 6-month-old child. According to Atlanta Police, Sharice Ingram turned herself in on Wednesday in connection to the child's killing and was transported to the Fulton County Jail. She is currently being charged with being a party to the crime of aggravated assault and party to the crime of felony murder.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO