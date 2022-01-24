NFL Conference Round: Odds, Lines, Predictions

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (1/30/22) Well, well, well, Mr. Burrow and the Bengals live to see another day. Most people had probably not planned on the Bengals making it to the AFC Championship, yet here they are, and according to Joe Burrow, they plan on staying around to see the Super Bowl. They are coming off a huge statement game where they took down a healthy Derrick Henry and the No. 1 seeded Tennessee Titans. This is their first AFC Championship appearance in 33 years. In a tale of two opposites, the Chiefs have also found themselves in the AFC championship game for the fourth straight year and lived up to their AFC-favorite expectations. They took down the Bills last week in one of the best football games I’ve ever seen in my life. 13 is their new lucky number – that’s how many seconds it took for them to come back and win the game against the best defense in the league. If any team deserves to be in the AFC championship for a fourth straight year, it’s probably the Chiefs after last week’s game. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is giving the Chiefs the edge in this game, giving them a 69.6% chance that they beat the Bengals. They’re giving the Bengals a mere 30.4% chance to beat the Chiefs again.

