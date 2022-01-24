ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Conference Round: Odds, Lines, Predictions

By Jacob Wayne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL playoffs are underway, and you can find updated odds, lines, and predictions for the Conference Round here. The 49eres and Rams will square off for the third time, but this time the winner will head to the Super Bowl. The Bengals knocked off the Titans, and the Chiefs beat...

#Nfl Playoffs#Bengals#American Football#Titans#Bills#Predictions Picks#Ats#Kansas City Chiefs#Tyreek Hill#Dvoa
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/30/22)

San Francisco 49ers Vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds. The Rams have a Nick Bosa-sized 49ers problem, and it stands in between them and a Super Bowl berth. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are 6-0 in their last six games against Sean McVay’s Rams and are 7-3 overall since the two coaches were hired. However, I believe the Rams are set up to get that monkey off their back this week and make their way to the Super Bowl. The win over the Buccaneers was incredibly impressive, even if they almost blew a 24-point lead in the second half, and the Rams are rolling with one of the most talented rosters in football. However, the Niners keep finding ways to win games, and this should be a battle between these two divisional rivals. Let’s break down some betting angles in this rubber match between the 49ers and Rams.
CBS Sports

NFL conference championship games: Dates, times, predictions, odds as Bengals battle Chiefs, Rams face 49ers

Given what transpired this past weekend, don't be surprised to see "I survived divisional round weekend" shirts made for the four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs. In each of the first three games, the road team converted a game-winning field goal as time expired. Then the fourth game needed overtime to be decided, as Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on the opening drive of the extra period to lift Kansas City to a wild win over Buffalo.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (1/30/22): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (1/30/22) Well, well, well, Mr. Burrow and the Bengals live to see another day. Most people had probably not planned on the Bengals making it to the AFC Championship, yet here they are, and according to Joe Burrow, they plan on staying around to see the Super Bowl. They are coming off a huge statement game where they took down a healthy Derrick Henry and the No. 1 seeded Tennessee Titans. This is their first AFC Championship appearance in 33 years. In a tale of two opposites, the Chiefs have also found themselves in the AFC championship game for the fourth straight year and lived up to their AFC-favorite expectations. They took down the Bills last week in one of the best football games I’ve ever seen in my life. 13 is their new lucky number – that’s how many seconds it took for them to come back and win the game against the best defense in the league. If any team deserves to be in the AFC championship for a fourth straight year, it’s probably the Chiefs after last week’s game. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is giving the Chiefs the edge in this game, giving them a 69.6% chance that they beat the Bengals. They’re giving the Bengals a mere 30.4% chance to beat the Chiefs again.
