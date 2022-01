BBC Studios has scored a raft of sales on all seasons of smash hit series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. Amazon Prime Video will take non-exclusive SVOD global rights to all four series of the series and the special, “The Abominable Bride,” excluding the U.S., Australia, and greater China. In China, the series will be available exclusively on Tencent Video, while Japanese broadcaster Mystery Channel has acquired the exclusive pay TV license for its AXN Mystery channel. In Russia, the series will have co-exclusive SVOD home on Yandex’s Kinopoisk. Cosmote has secured exclusive Pay TV and non-exclusive SVOD rights for Greece and public broadcaster RTVE in Spain has picked up non-exclusive FVOD rights for its RTVE Play service. In Canada, non-exclusive agreements with CBC Gem and BBC First are in place.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO