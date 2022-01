Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Your hair is made up of protein—about 95% of it, in fact, comprises the protein keratin. It's quite literally what gives hair its structure; just as protein is critical for building muscle mass, it also strengthens hair and gives it a healthy bounce. That's why experts are quick to recommend a nutritious, balanced diet for healthy, thriving strands, especially one filled with amino acids to provide the building blocks of keratin.

HAIR CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO