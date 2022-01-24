ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Anti-Vaxxers Offer Up Bonkers Holocaust Analogies at D.C. March: Now We Can’t Even ‘Hide in the Attic’

By Zachary Petrizzo
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C.—A hodgepodge of Trumpworld superfans, disillusioned Democrats, far-right extremists, self-identifying independents, and street preachers assembled Sunday morning to rally against equal parts COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. The event started at the Washington Monument, with attendees making the trek to Lincoln Memorial to hear from many anti-vax superstars,...

