ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

If you work in New Jersey, listen up: If you’re sick, don’t work

By Mike Brant
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First off, I hope you're feeling well as you read this. As we all know, health has become a top priority for many of us over the past two years. As many companies had to figure out how to go virtual with their businesses, many of us had to figure out...

wpst.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Is NJ stuck with COVID forever?

Even as New Jersey seems to be coming out of this latest COVID outbreak powered by the omicron variant, many believe this latest wave is far from the last. In regards to COVID, more than 8-in-10 Americans believe we will "be stuck with it forever." A poll from The Associated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

At up to $8,000/week, America's travel nurses keep Covid-slammed hospitals afloat

For Allyssa Findorff, the decision to hit the road on short-term nursing contracts was an easy one: she'd always wanted to see the rest of America, and the attractive rates on offer helped seal the deal. A year into the pandemic, with what she felt was enough experience in the ER under her belt, the 32-year-old, her restaurant server boyfriend and their two dogs left their native Wisconsin for her hospital assignments in Florida, followed by Colorado and now Arizona. With the Omicron variant pushing the nation's health care system to the brink, and staff leaving in droves due to poor conditions and burnout, "travel nurses" are helping plug the gaps -- and sometimes pulling in wages that exceed those of surgeons. "My boyfriend and I kind of agreed to only stay somewhere for four months, even if we love it, just so that we keep moving," she told AFP, adding the pair wanted to see "each corner of the country" by the time she's done.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

New Jersey, Here’s Where to Get Your Free N95 Masks

As we continue to experience a spike in COVID cases in New Jersey thanks to the new omicron variant, the White House announced early this week that they will be distributing over 400 million N95 masks. A spokesperson for the White House said this is the largest deployment of personal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.5 PST

Omicron is on its way out: Could this be it for COVID in NJ?

As the omicron surge continues to fade, new COVID cases and hospitalizations are rapidly trending downward in New Jersey, and there is talk about the end of the pandemic. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease services for the New Jersey Health Department, the signs we’re seeing are good — with a caveat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
federalnewsnetwork.com

Working from home, do you actually dress after your shower?

The issues of vaccines, mandates, masks and returning to work keep going ’round and ’round, like the flared-nostril ponies on a carousel. From school boards to airliner aisles, the nation seems sort of crabby. Yet, to judge from the “pulse” survey the President’s Management Council just collected, federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KABC

More of the money you work hard for is going to people who aren’t working. Warning, this may #%$! you off.

Newsom And Legislature Reach Agreement On Extra COVID Pay. (Sacramento, CA) — A new agreement between Governor Newsom and state lawmakers will restore COVID pay. The deal adds two weeks of sick supplemental paid leave for those who test positive for the virus, have symptoms, must isolate, or are experiencing side effects from the vaccine. Newsom and lawmakers were under intense lobbying by The Service Employees International Union to revive the sick supplemental law. SEIU president Bob Schoonover said many workers were facing “impossible choices” between illness, recovery, and putting food on the table. He added after advocating for their members and the wider public, “Governor Newsom and the legislators listened.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
24/7 Wall St.

Jobs Where People Need the Most Time Off

There were 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses among private-industry employees in 2020, a drop of 5.7% from 2.8 million in 2019, the  Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in November. The estimates, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, came from the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses. Even though ours has become a service-oriented economy […]
ECONOMY
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy