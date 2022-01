Big changes Friday. Another cold front moves through. Cloudy in the morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. Skies begin to clear in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Windy at times! Wind NW 15-25 mph. Gale Watch posted along the coast Friday night into Saturday morning. Winds possibly as high as 40 knots. Coldest morning is Saturday morning. Lows upper 20s Northshore, Near 30 Mississippi Coast, near 30 Houma to Belle Chasse and mid 30s Metro. Protect plants, pets and people most areas. Cold day. Highs only near 50. Cold again Sunday morning, but not as cold. Lows low 30s to upper 30s. Highs mid 60s. Sunny day. Nice day!!! A little warmer Monday with highs in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances begin to go up Tuesday. Warmer! Highs low 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO