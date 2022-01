Matthew Stafford turned in one of his best performances of the season on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 win in the divisional round. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 366 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers, completing a 44-yard pass to Cooper Kupp in the final seconds to set up the game-winning field goal by Matt Gay.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO