NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. leads dancing celebration in Los Angeles Rams' post-game locker room

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdell Beckham Jr. led the post-game dancing celebration for the Los Angeles Rams following their 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Divisional Playoff game on Sunday. The former LSU star made 6 catches for 69 yards on 8 targets in the win. It was a...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 4

AllLions

Ndamukong Suh Reportedly Hates Matthew Stafford

After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, several of Matthew Stafford's former teammates took to social media to share their congratulations. Former Detroit Lions teammate Ndamukong Suh was not one of the players, however. During the Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday, Stafford angered Suh...
NFL
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Maxim

Odell Beckham Jr. Hit With Salary Loss After Bitcoin Dips

Bitcoin’s latest drop has battered Beckham ahead of the Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship game on Sunday. Odell Beckham Jr. might be reconsidering this decision to take his entire NFL salary in Bitcoin after the cryptocurrency’s latest dip. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver opted to take his...
NFL
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown Hit Miami Nightclub & Racked Up $15K Bill After Bucs Loss

Antonio Brown celebrated the demise of Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers in style on Sunday -- partying hard at a Miami nightclub just hours after his former team was booted from the playoffs. TMZ Sports has learned ... the ex-Bucs wideout watched his old squad lose to the Rams in...
NFL
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mark Richt
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thesource.com

Antonio Brown Drops $15k In Club While Celebrating Buccaneers Loss

Antonio Brown isn’t loosing any sleep over his dramatic exit from the Buccaneers earlier this month. In fact, he’s celebrating their 30-27 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. After the loss, AB took to instagram where he posted a meme of himself from the infamous game against the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Thinks Shawn Hochuli’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Was ‘Comical,’ Possibly ‘Predetermined’

BOSTON (CBS) — When you’ve played in the NFL for 22 years, you don’t get to experience too many firsts. Yet on Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady was hit with the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his entire Hall of Fame career. It came in the second quarter, after Brady felt Von Miller deliver a hit to his face. Brady turned to referee Shawn Hochuli, pointing at his face to indicate that an illegal hit on the quarterback had been committed. But instead of flagging Miller, Hochuli flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hochuli explained after the game that Brady “got in my...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
lakenormanpublications.com

Former Panthers player Captain Munnerlyn arrested for assault

LINCOLNTON – Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn was arrested on assault charges Jan. 10 in Lincoln County. The 33-year-old was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. He resides in uptown Charlotte but was charged at the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office. Munnerlyn played...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

