Toyota just teased a new Sequoia and has returned from the Dakar Rally with top honors, but for those of us who like our tire profile low and our suspension stiff, the Japanese automaker has a number of exciting projects in the works. The highly anticipated GRMN Yaris has finally been revealed, and its engine will be powering another blisteringly hot hatchback in the form of the GR Corolla. We already know that this fantastic proposition will be offered with a manual transmission, but not everyone can drive stick. Fortunately for these individuals, Toyota is rumored to be adding an automatic gearbox to the options list.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO