Taylor County, WV

Bartlett Funeral Home hosts open house to show off new addition

By Jake Ostrove
 4 days ago

GRAFTON, W.Va. — On Sunday, Bartlett Funeral Home hosted residents from Taylor County for an open house. The funeral home and crematorium recently built an addition featuring a new, larger chapel room.

The new chapel room was build as an addition on the side of the existing building. This way, Bartlett was able to update its facilities while not touching the original aesthetic of the architecture for the building built over 100 years ago.

“We are mainly just trying to adapt with the industry and what’s changing,” said David Bolyard, a co-owner of the funeral home. “We just want to give every family every opportunity, a nice facility, and be able to offer whatever they want.”

Bolyard said that the updates to the funeral homes was not finished. He hoped that a new reception area would be finished within the next four-to-six weeks.

