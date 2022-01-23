Do doom-and-gloom perceptions match reality?

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s original “Don’t Look Up,” I suggest you close out of your browser, turn on your television and start watching it right now. Not only does the film feature an iconic cast, but “Don’t Look Up” also hits way too close to home. Despite being filled with satirical humor, it truly captures the mortifying state of the world with an allegory to the battle of climate change, political corruption and inaction, the problematic role of money and elites in politics and the media.

